Ukraine Welcomes Kamala Harris' Role in Peace Talks

World » UKRAINE | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 12:03
Bulgaria: Ukraine Welcomes Kamala Harris' Role in Peace Talks

Kyiv expressed its satisfaction today over Washington's announcement of Vice President Kamala Harris's participation in the forthcoming meeting on Ukraine in Switzerland, despite earlier calls for President Joe Biden's involvement, as reported by AFP.

The Ukrainian capital hopes for robust international backing at the upcoming gathering later this month, as it presents its proposed terms to resolve the conflict with Russia. Notably, Moscow has not been invited to attend.

Andrii Yermak, head of the presidential office in Kyiv, conveyed the significance of the news, stating on social media, "It is important news that the American Vice President Kamala Harris has confirmed participation in the peace conference on June 15-16 in Switzerland."

Previously, President Volodymyr Zelensky remarked that Biden's absence from the meeting would be seen as a favorable outcome for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, the White House disclosed that Biden will engage with Zelensky this week in France before their subsequent meeting at the G7 summit in Italy, focusing on Kyiv's ongoing efforts against the Russian invasion.

On a state visit to France today, Biden commemorated the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings during World War II in Normandy, also known as D-Day. Tomorrow, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's King Charles III, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Biden will pay tribute to the bravery of the Allied forces' soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the June 6, 1944 landings.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Harris, Ukraine, peace, Russia

Related Articles:

Ukrainians with Dual Citizenship Barred from Leaving the Country

Starting June 1, Ukraine has barred Ukrainians with dual citizenship or permanent residency in another country from leaving the nation

World » Ukraine | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 16:24

Bulgaria Reaffirms No Troops to Ukraine, Focuses on EU Training Mission

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reiterated its stance that it will not send military personnel to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 16:11

Finally: Ukraine Strikes Russian Targets Using US Weapons

According to a report by the New York Times, Ukraine has confirmed the use of US-supplied weapons against targets in Russia

World » Ukraine | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 10:25

NATO's Backup Plan: New Routes for US Troop Deployment and Logistics in Case of War with Russia

Major General Alexander Sollfrank, head of NATO's logistics command, has revealed to "The Telegraph" that contingency routes are being developed for the transportation of American troops and equipment to the eastern front in the event of a conflict with R

Politics » Defense | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00

Kremlin Warns of Potential Strikes on French Instructors in Ukraine

The possibility of Russian strikes on French instructors in Ukraine was not ruled out by the Kremlin today

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 16:28

Italy Sends Advanced Air Defense System to Ukraine

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:53
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainians with Dual Citizenship Barred from Leaving the Country

Starting June 1, Ukraine has barred Ukrainians with dual citizenship or permanent residency in another country from leaving the nation

World » Ukraine | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 16:24

Finally: Ukraine Strikes Russian Targets Using US Weapons

According to a report by the New York Times, Ukraine has confirmed the use of US-supplied weapons against targets in Russia

World » Ukraine | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 10:25

Biden and Zelensky to Meet in Normandy for D-Day Anniversary

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of the landings on Thursday

World » Ukraine | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 09:30

Kremlin Warns of Potential Strikes on French Instructors in Ukraine

The possibility of Russian strikes on French instructors in Ukraine was not ruled out by the Kremlin today

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 16:28

Italy Sends Advanced Air Defense System to Ukraine

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:53

HIMARS Strike: Ukrainian Attack Hits Russian Soil

Ukrainian media have reported that Ukraine used American weapons to target Belgorod, marking the first time strikes were conducted on Russian territory

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 06:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria