Ukraine Welcomes Kamala Harris' Role in Peace Talks

Kyiv expressed its satisfaction today over Washington's announcement of Vice President Kamala Harris's participation in the forthcoming meeting on Ukraine in Switzerland, despite earlier calls for President Joe Biden's involvement, as reported by AFP.

The Ukrainian capital hopes for robust international backing at the upcoming gathering later this month, as it presents its proposed terms to resolve the conflict with Russia. Notably, Moscow has not been invited to attend.

Andrii Yermak, head of the presidential office in Kyiv, conveyed the significance of the news, stating on social media, "It is important news that the American Vice President Kamala Harris has confirmed participation in the peace conference on June 15-16 in Switzerland."

Previously, President Volodymyr Zelensky remarked that Biden's absence from the meeting would be seen as a favorable outcome for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, the White House disclosed that Biden will engage with Zelensky this week in France before their subsequent meeting at the G7 summit in Italy, focusing on Kyiv's ongoing efforts against the Russian invasion.

On a state visit to France today, Biden commemorated the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings during World War II in Normandy, also known as D-Day. Tomorrow, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's King Charles III, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Biden will pay tribute to the bravery of the Allied forces' soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the June 6, 1944 landings.