Ukraine Welcomes Kamala Harris' Role in Peace Talks

Ukrainians with Dual Citizenship Barred from Leaving the Country
Starting June 1, Ukraine has barred Ukrainians with dual citizenship or permanent residency in another country from leaving the nation
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Starting June 1, Ukraine has barred Ukrainians with dual citizenship or permanent residency in another country from leaving the nation
According to a report by the New York Times, Ukraine has confirmed the use of US-supplied weapons against targets in Russia
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of the landings on Thursday
The possibility of Russian strikes on French instructors in Ukraine was not ruled out by the Kremlin today
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine
Ukrainian media have reported that Ukraine used American weapons to target Belgorod, marking the first time strikes were conducted on Russian territory
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU