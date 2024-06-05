Tragic Loss: German Police Officer Dies After Anti-Islam Rally Attack
In the southwestern German city of Mannheim, a tragic incident unfolded as a 29-year-old police officer lost his life following a violent attack during an anti-Islam rally
Sources from German security services have reported that a politician affiliated with the far-right German party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) was stabbed in the city of Mannheim, as stated by DPA.
The incident occurred amidst heightened tensions following a knife attack last week in the same city, during which a police officer lost his life. This tragedy has sparked renewed discussions regarding Germany's approach to immigration and security.
Monday's attack involved a 25-year-old Afghan man who wounded six individuals participating in an anti-Islam demonstration in Mannheim. The assailant, who was legally residing in Germany, was subsequently shot and injured by authorities.
In light of these recent events, AfD has seized the opportunity to advocate for stricter immigration policies, as highlighted by DPA.
