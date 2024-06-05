Rapid Global Warming: Scientists Issue Urgent Warning

June 5, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Rapid Global Warming: Scientists Issue Urgent Warning @Pexels

A group of more than 50 prominent scientists has issued a warning that global warming is accelerating at an "unprecedented" pace, raising concerns about the diminishing opportunity to curb temperature increases in line with international targets. This cautionary message was conveyed in a study reported by AFP.

According to the findings published in the journal Earth System Science Data, temperatures experienced a notable uptick of 0.26 degrees Celsius between 2014 and 2023 when compared to average levels. This increase contributed to a total rise of 1.19 degrees above pre-industrial levels, measured from the period of 1850-1900, which serves as a reference point for assessing global warming.

The study forms part of a series of regular climate assessments designed to supplement the reports issued by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which have been released every six years since 1988.

Coinciding with these findings, diplomats from various nations are convening in Germany this week for climate discussions in anticipation of the UN COP29 conference scheduled for November in Baku.

The study's analysis reveals that by the conclusion of 2023, human activity had driven temperatures to soar by 1.31 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

