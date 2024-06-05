French Law Targets Foreign (Russian) Interference Amid Rising Tensions

French legislators are poised to finalize a law today aimed at bolstering the country's legal framework to counter foreign interference, particularly amidst heightened tensions surrounding conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, according to a report by AFP.

The proposed law has been championed as essential and timely by Constance Le Grip, a Member of Parliament from President Emmanuel Macron's party and one of the bill's authors. Citing incidents such as the defacing of public property with symbols like the Star of David and red hands, as well as the placement of "fake coffins" near the Eiffel Tower, Le Grip attributes these acts of destabilization to potential interference orchestrated by Moscow.

Key provisions of the bill include the establishment of a national registry of influence, mechanisms for freezing financial assets, and an experimental initiative to combat interference through algorithmic surveillance, which currently focuses solely on counterterrorism efforts.

Under the proposed law, individuals or entities lobbying in France, particularly those holding elected positions, would be mandated to register in a national database, with penalties enforced for non-compliance.

The legislation targets both natural and legal persons attempting to sway public decisions or French policies, including interactions with members of parliament, ministers, local officials, and even former presidents.

Entities identified as potential influencers would encompass state-controlled companies, political parties outside the EU, or foreign powers beyond the European Union.

Furthermore, the bill outlines provisions for the freezing of financial assets belonging to individuals, companies, or organizations engaged in activities deemed to constitute interference.

Managed by the High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life (HATVP), the registry is scheduled to commence operations on July 1, 2025, allowing sufficient time for the institution to secure necessary resources and personnel.

Le Grip, a member of the parliamentary intelligence delegation, expresses concerns about public perceptions of foreign interventions, underscoring the importance of increasing awareness on this issue.

After receiving approval from the Senate on Monday following negotiations between deputies and senators, the bill, proposed by President Emmanuel Macron's majority, is expected to proceed to the lower house for final approval, just days ahead of European elections.