French Law Targets Foreign (Russian) Interference Amid Rising Tensions

World » EU | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 10:10
Bulgaria: French Law Targets Foreign (Russian) Interference Amid Rising Tensions

French legislators are poised to finalize a law today aimed at bolstering the country's legal framework to counter foreign interference, particularly amidst heightened tensions surrounding conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, according to a report by AFP.

The proposed law has been championed as essential and timely by Constance Le Grip, a Member of Parliament from President Emmanuel Macron's party and one of the bill's authors. Citing incidents such as the defacing of public property with symbols like the Star of David and red hands, as well as the placement of "fake coffins" near the Eiffel Tower, Le Grip attributes these acts of destabilization to potential interference orchestrated by Moscow.

Key provisions of the bill include the establishment of a national registry of influence, mechanisms for freezing financial assets, and an experimental initiative to combat interference through algorithmic surveillance, which currently focuses solely on counterterrorism efforts.

Under the proposed law, individuals or entities lobbying in France, particularly those holding elected positions, would be mandated to register in a national database, with penalties enforced for non-compliance.

The legislation targets both natural and legal persons attempting to sway public decisions or French policies, including interactions with members of parliament, ministers, local officials, and even former presidents.

Entities identified as potential influencers would encompass state-controlled companies, political parties outside the EU, or foreign powers beyond the European Union.

Furthermore, the bill outlines provisions for the freezing of financial assets belonging to individuals, companies, or organizations engaged in activities deemed to constitute interference.

Managed by the High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life (HATVP), the registry is scheduled to commence operations on July 1, 2025, allowing sufficient time for the institution to secure necessary resources and personnel.

Le Grip, a member of the parliamentary intelligence delegation, expresses concerns about public perceptions of foreign interventions, underscoring the importance of increasing awareness on this issue.

After receiving approval from the Senate on Monday following negotiations between deputies and senators, the bill, proposed by President Emmanuel Macron's majority, is expected to proceed to the lower house for final approval, just days ahead of European elections.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: interference, French, Law, Moscow

Related Articles:

Kremlin Warns of Potential Strikes on French Instructors in Ukraine

|

Bulgarian Involvement Suspected in Paris Coffin Provocation

|

This NATO Country Will Join The War In Ukraine Under Certain Conditions

|

Ukraine's Military Mobilization: Pressures Mount as Army Seeks Recruits

|

Donald Trump: 'I Would Have Bombed Moscow and Beijing'

|

France Signals Willingness to Recognize Palestinian State

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Mannheim, Germany: Second Knife Attack in Just One Week

Sources from German security services have reported that a politician affiliated with the far-right German party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) was stabbed in the city of Mannheim

World » EU | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00

Tragic Loss: German Police Officer Dies After Anti-Islam Rally Attack

In the southwestern German city of Mannheim, a tragic incident unfolded as a 29-year-old police officer lost his life following a violent attack during an anti-Islam rally

World » EU | June 3, 2024, Monday // 10:46

Slovak Prime Minister Discharged from Hospital After Assassination Attempt

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been discharged from the hospital in Banska Bystrica, where he was recovering from an assassination attempt

World » EU | May 31, 2024, Friday // 10:30

EU Directive Promotes Repairing Defective Goods Over Replacement

The European Union member states, represented by the Council, have approved a directive aimed at promoting repair over replacement for defective goods

World » EU | May 31, 2024, Friday // 09:06

Europe's Air Defense Nightmare: Just 5% Ready!

NATO's assessment, as reported by a source in the "Financial Times", reveals a stark reality

World » EU | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 15:21

German Defense Minister Advocates for Partial Return to Conscription

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is advocating for a partial revival of conscription

World » EU | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 13:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria