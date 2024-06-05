Bolt Launches 800+ Scooters in Sofia

June 5, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Bolt Launches 800+ Scooters in Sofia @Wikimedia Commons

The ride-sharing company, "Bolt," has announced the launch of over 800 e-scooters on Sofia's streets starting today, as reported by the company. Additionally, there are plans for service expansion in Burgas, Varna, and Plovdiv, according to BTA.

Valery Romanov, Regional Manager Micromobility at Bolt for Eastern Europe, expressed gratitude to Sofia for placing trust in Bolt. Romanov also emphasized the company's commitment to fostering responsible driving habits and promoting micromobility in the years to come. The aim is to offer affordable shared scooters while ensuring safety for all road users through the use of an advanced GPS system to monitor scooter usage and parking.

To access the scooters, users must first register on the Bolt platform. The scooters can be unlocked by scanning the QR code on them using the Bolt application, which is available for download on Google Play or the Apple Store. Upon unlocking the scooter, users will receive instructions on safe driving and parking. The initial unlocking of the scooter is free, with a charge of BGN 0.20 per minute during the ride. Upon reaching their destination, riders are encouraged to park the scooters safely on the street, preferably near a bike rack.

Currently, Bolt operates scooters in over 250 cities across 25 European countries. The company aims to further expand its operations to additional countries and cities throughout the season.

