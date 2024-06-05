Finally: Ukraine Strikes Russian Targets Using US Weapons

Finally: Ukraine Strikes Russian Targets Using US Weapons

According to a report by the New York Times, Ukraine has confirmed the use of US-supplied weapons against targets in Russia. Ukrainian lawmaker Yegor Chernev stated that Kyiv deployed HIMARS missile systems from the United States to strike a military facility in Russia. This move comes days after the White House authorized such actions.

The strike, as reported by Chernev, targeted Russian missile launchers in the Belgorod region, located approximately 30 kilometers inside Russia's territory. This action marks a significant shift in strategy, given the longstanding reluctance of the Biden administration to escalate tensions with Russia, particularly due to its nuclear capabilities.

For months, the ban on such strikes had been a red line for the Biden administration. However, last week, there was a partial shift in this stance. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby acknowledged this change but ruled out the possibility of the US reconsidering the ban on deeper strikes into Russian territory in the near future.

