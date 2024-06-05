Finally: Ukraine Strikes Russian Targets Using US Weapons

Ukrainians with Dual Citizenship Barred from Leaving the Country
Starting June 1, Ukraine has barred Ukrainians with dual citizenship or permanent residency in another country from leaving the nation
According to a report by the New York Times, Ukraine has confirmed the use of US-supplied weapons against targets in Russia. Ukrainian lawmaker Yegor Chernev stated that Kyiv deployed HIMARS missile systems from the United States to strike a military facility in Russia. This move comes days after the White House authorized such actions.
The strike, as reported by Chernev, targeted Russian missile launchers in the Belgorod region, located approximately 30 kilometers inside Russia's territory. This action marks a significant shift in strategy, given the longstanding reluctance of the Biden administration to escalate tensions with Russia, particularly due to its nuclear capabilities.
For months, the ban on such strikes had been a red line for the Biden administration. However, last week, there was a partial shift in this stance. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby acknowledged this change but ruled out the possibility of the US reconsidering the ban on deeper strikes into Russian territory in the near future.
Kyiv expressed its satisfaction today over Washington's announcement of Vice President Kamala Harris's participation in the forthcoming meeting on Ukraine in Switzerland
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of the landings on Thursday
The possibility of Russian strikes on French instructors in Ukraine was not ruled out by the Kremlin today
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine
Ukrainian media have reported that Ukraine used American weapons to target Belgorod, marking the first time strikes were conducted on Russian territory
