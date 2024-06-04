Kremlin Warns of Potential Strikes on French Instructors in Ukraine
The possibility of Russian strikes on French instructors in Ukraine was not ruled out by the Kremlin today
A comprehensive report commissioned by Gazprom, conducted by external analysts, reveals a bleak outlook for the company's future in Europe. The analysis indicates that Gazprom is unlikely to regain its pre-war export levels to Europe, its primary market, until at least 2035, if ever. The report, spanning 151 pages, was exclusively cited by the Financial Times.
According to the findings, Gazprom, a state-controlled entity, is projected to export only 50-75 billion cubic meters per year to Europe by the middle of the next decade. This represents just a third of its export levels before February 2022, when Russian aggression in Ukraine significantly impacted its operations in the region.
Elina Ribakova, an expert from the Washington-based Peterson Institute for International Economics, offered a grim assessment of Gazprom's situation, stating, "It's very dark. Gazprom is at a dead end and they know it very well."
Airports in the Russian cities of Kazan and Nizhnekamsk have implemented temporary flight restrictions for security reasons, according to a representative from Rosaviatsia
Latvian President Edgars Rinkevičs has proposed the construction of a "wall of drones" along NATO's border with Russia to counter potential migration-related provocations by Russian President Putin and other threats
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stark warning to NATO countries, especially the smaller, densely populated European nations, cautioning them about the dangers of provoking Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated today that Ukraine should conduct presidential elections following the conclusion of President Volodymyr Zelensky's five-year term
According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, NATO is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has threatened Poland with the prospect of "radioactive ash" in response to comments by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski
