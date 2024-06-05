Bulgarian Election Survey: GERB Dominates, Voter Turnout Expected to Rise

Politics | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 09:36
According to a recent survey conducted by "Market LINKS" in partnership with bTV, GERB holds a significant lead in the parliamentary elections, with 24.7% of the vote. They are followed by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), who garnered 15.4% support, indicating a 9% gap between the two leading parties.

The survey, conducted among 1,004 individuals aged 18 and above across the country, took place from May 23 to June 2, 2024. It employed a combination of direct personal interviews and online surveys to gather data.

Results show that GERB leads the pack with 24.7% of respondents expressing their support, while WCC-DB secures the second position with 15.4%. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) ranks as the third political force, receiving 12.3% of the vote. "Revival" follows closely behind with 11.1% support.

BSP, the Bulgarian Socialist Party, secures the fifth position in the survey, with 7.5% of respondents indicating their intention to vote for them. Meanwhile, "There Is Such a People" (TISP) is on the cusp of parliamentary entry with 4% of the vote.

Dobromir Zhivkov from "Market LINKS" noted an increase in voter enthusiasm, stating, "The latest survey of electoral attitudes shows an increase in the desire to vote." Almost half of the respondents (48.3%) expressed their intention to vote for Members of Parliament in the National Assembly, while 47.4% stated their intention to vote in the European Parliament elections.

Zhivkov commented further on the potential voter turnout, suggesting that it may surpass previous elections. He remarked, "It is possible that the voter turnout will be higher than that in April last year for the National Assembly, and that for the European Parliament will be higher than that in 2019."

