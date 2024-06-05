Wealth Abroad: 3,600 Bulgarians Declare Overseas Holdings

Business » PROPERTIES | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 11:17
Bulgaria: Wealth Abroad: 3,600 Bulgarians Declare Overseas Holdings @Pexels

Publicly available information from the National Revenue Agency reveals that 3,604 Bulgarian residents have properties abroad, all of which have been duly declared to the agency.

Bulgarians own properties across various countries in the Balkans and the European Union. Additionally, some citizens take pride in owning properties in less commonly chosen destinations, including Andorra, Argentina, Armenia, and others.

Following the deadline for tax return submissions, data from the National Revenue Agency highlights that 927 Bulgarians reported an income exceeding BGN 1 million (EUR 511,371) last year. Notably, among the affluent individuals, one person stands out with a reported personal income surpassing 70 million BGN (EUR 35,796,032).

The primary source of wealth for the wealthiest Bulgarian individual stems largely from the sale or exchange of shares and other financial assets.

During the recent tax campaign, which concluded on April 30, over 742,000 individuals and identical traders submitted tax declarations. Among them, 20,247 people earned more than BGN 100,000 (EUR 51,137), with 1,228 individuals earning over half a million BGN (EUR 255,685).

Additionally, 514 Bulgarians reported an income ranging between 750,000 (EUR 383,528) and 1,000,000 BGN (EUR 511,371), while 4,710 individuals earned between 250,000 (127,842) and 500,000 BGN (EUR 255,685)) for the year.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: properties, Bulgarians, tax

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Wealth Gap: Only 4% Rich, 95% Struggle to Survive!

A tax consultant and former deputy finance minister in Bulgaria recently discussed the country's economic landscape, highlighting concerning trends regarding income distribution and the state of the middle class

Business » Finance | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 14:22

Bulgarians Sentenced Up to 8 Years for Massive UK Welfare Fraud

The court in London's Wood Green district has handed down prison sentences ranging from 3 to 8 years for four Bulgarians involved in one of the largest welfare benefit frauds and money laundering schemes in the United Kingdom

Crime | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 17:27

Bulgarian Travel Trends: More Outbound Trips, Moderate Inbound Visits

In April 2024, the number of trips made by Bulgarian citizens to other countries increased by 4.9% compared to the same period in 2023

Business » Tourism | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 12:09

Bulgarians' Travel Habits Revealed: Food Expenses Dominate

In the first quarter, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), 1,068 million Bulgarians embarked on tourism journeys, marking a 5.7% increase compared to the previous year

Business » Tourism | May 27, 2024, Monday // 12:02

Bulgarian Confidence in Government Hits Record Low

A recent Eurobarometer survey conducted by the European Commission reveals that only 19 percent of Bulgarians express confidence in their government

Society | May 24, 2024, Friday // 10:08

Bulgarian Museum Visits Soar by 24%

According to a recent study conducted by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on cultural activities, Bulgarians are increasingly frequenting museums

Society » Culture | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 12:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Bulgarian Farmland Prices Go Crazy - Why You Shouldn't Buy Now

The agricultural land market in Bulgaria is on the verge of overheating, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute

Business » Properties | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 11:43

Bulgaria's Property Market: Bubble or Boom?

Is there a property bubble forming in Bulgaria?

Business » Properties | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:30

Foreign Interest Surges in Bulgarian Property Market, Especially in Resorts

Real estate agents have reported a surge in property purchases by foreigners in Bulgaria's resorts and major cities like Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, and Burgas

Business » Properties | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01

A Complete Guide for Bulgarian Investors Investing in Off-Plan Property in Dubai

A comprehensive guide for Bulgarian investors looking to enter Dubai's lucrative off-plan property market, including benefits, the buying process, best areas, and essential considerations.

Business » Properties | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00

Stability Reigns: Sofia Real Estate Market Thrives Despite Uncertain Times

The real estate sector in Sofia has shown resilience in the face of ongoing pandemic challenges, maintaining stability across all segments in the first quarter of the year

Business » Properties | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 16:34

Bulgarians' Real Estate Investments Reach 59 Countries

As of 2022, the count of fellow countrymen who purchased real estate overseas reached 2,154, based on data from the National Revenue Agency referenced by "Telegraph"

Business » Properties | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 12:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria