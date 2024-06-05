HIMARS Not in Bulgarian Army's Immediate Future

Bulgarian Prime Minister Vows Comprehensive Border Renovations Amidst Protests
Funds will be sought for the repair of the road near Galabovo, part of the international road Ruse - Svilengrad
Lieutenant General Mihail Popov, Deputy Chief of Defense, has clarified that the acquisition of the HIMARS rocket launcher is not currently in the immediate plans for the Bulgarian Army.
His statement came following the conclusion of the largest exercise of the Land Forces, "Thracian Warrior 24," which took place simultaneously at the "Koren" and "Novo Selo" ranges. The exercise involved over 2,000 personnel, 700 units of combat and auxiliary equipment, and aircraft from the Bulgarian Air Force.
During the exercise, the 2nd Mechanized Brigade also incorporated the US Army's HIMARS into a role-play scenario.
Gen. Popov expressed hope that the Bulgarian army would soon begin showcasing modern equipment to enhance its capabilities within NATO. He acknowledged existing gaps due to reliance on Soviet-era equipment and emphasized the importance of becoming fully compatible with NATO standards.
Deputy Minister of Defense Radostin Iliev outlined ongoing efforts on 13 priority defense projects within the investment spending program. He highlighted the comprehensive approach being taken, including calculations, alternatives, and simulations to ensure Bulgaria's defense capabilities are adequately addressed.
Furthermore, Deputy Minister Iliev underscored Bulgaria's commitment to NATO by emphasizing that defense spending has exceeded 2% and continues to demonstrate the country's stability and predictability as a partner within the alliance.
The military's aim to attract young recruits through the demonstration of modern capabilities and equipment was also emphasized, with the recognition that showcasing contemporary weaponry could appeal to younger generations, including those familiar with such technologies through electronic gaming experiences.
