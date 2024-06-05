Sinner Overcomes Bulgaria's Dimitrov in Roland Garros Quarterfinals

In the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, Grigor Dimitrov suffered a defeat, ending his campaign at the tournament. The Bulgarian, ranked #10, was defeated by #2 Jannik Sinner from Italy with a score of 2:6, 4:6, 6:7(3). Their encounter lasted 2 hours and 32 minutes.

This marked Dimitrov's first appearance in the quarterfinals of the French Open tennis championship, thereby securing his presence in the quarterfinals of all Grand Slam tournaments. Dimitrov boasts 21 victories at Roland Garros and a total of 90 wins in Grand Slam events.

Ahead of yesterday's match, Dimitrov had secured four consecutive victories in the tournament, with only one set lost. However, he started the match poorly, conceding the first set 2:6 in just 36 minutes of play. Although he displayed improved performance in the subsequent sets, Dimitrov failed to capitalize on opportunities, ultimately succumbing 4:6 in the second set.

The third set saw Dimitrov missing a crucial break point at 1:0. Despite a spirited effort to level the score at 5:5, he eventually faced a tiebreak. Sinner clinched the tiebreak with a score of 6-3, securing his spot in the semifinals.

This encounter marked the fifth meeting between Dimitrov and Sinner, with the Italian leading with 4-1 victories. Notably, their previous matches include the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami earlier this year, where Sinner emerged victorious.

In the evening session, organizers scheduled a match between Tsitsipas and Alcaraz, determining Sinner's opponent in the semifinals. All quarterfinal matches, both men's and women's, were played on Center Court Philippe Chatrier, one of the two covered courts.

Sinner's victory positions him to potentially become the first Italian to top the world rankings since Novak Djokovic's retirement in Paris.