Biden and Zelensky to Meet in Normandy for D-Day Anniversary

World » UKRAINE | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 09:30
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of the landings on Thursday, as confirmed by White House security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Following their conversation in Normandy, Biden and Zelensky will have another opportunity for a personal meeting very soon. They are scheduled to meet again on June 13-15 in Bari, during the G-7 summit, according to reports from "Reuters" and "France Press," quoting Sullivan.

Biden will not attend the peace summit in Switzerland next week, where Sullivan and Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the US. Instead, Biden will be flying out for a campaign event.

Sullivan also mentioned to reporters that the US is not planning a training mission in Ukraine at this time, emphasizing that Ukraine's immediate need is for more air defense assets.

