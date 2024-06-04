Biden and Zelensky to Meet in Normandy for D-Day Anniversary

First Criminal Trial Against a Presidential Child: Hunter Biden in Court
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is facing a criminal trial in a federal court in Delaware
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of the landings on Thursday, as confirmed by White House security adviser Jake Sullivan.
Following their conversation in Normandy, Biden and Zelensky will have another opportunity for a personal meeting very soon. They are scheduled to meet again on June 13-15 in Bari, during the G-7 summit, according to reports from "Reuters" and "France Press," quoting Sullivan.
Biden will not attend the peace summit in Switzerland next week, where Sullivan and Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the US. Instead, Biden will be flying out for a campaign event.
Sullivan also mentioned to reporters that the US is not planning a training mission in Ukraine at this time, emphasizing that Ukraine's immediate need is for more air defense assets.
Starting June 1, Ukraine has barred Ukrainians with dual citizenship or permanent residency in another country from leaving the nation
Kyiv expressed its satisfaction today over Washington's announcement of Vice President Kamala Harris's participation in the forthcoming meeting on Ukraine in Switzerland
According to a report by the New York Times, Ukraine has confirmed the use of US-supplied weapons against targets in Russia
The possibility of Russian strikes on French instructors in Ukraine was not ruled out by the Kremlin today
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine
Ukrainian media have reported that Ukraine used American weapons to target Belgorod, marking the first time strikes were conducted on Russian territory
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU