US Awaits Hamas Response to Cease-Fire Proposal

The White House is still awaiting a response from Hamas regarding the proposal for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan mentioned that Washington is looking for a decision from Hamas through Qatar, a key mediator in the peace efforts. CIA Director William Burns is set to meet with Qatari officials in Doha to discuss the latest version of the deal, which outlines three steps toward a lasting truce and is said to be the closest to aligning with both sides' positions.

Earlier, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri expressed a negative reaction to the truce offer, suggesting that Washington and the West were unfairly blaming Hamas for obstructing the deal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains firm that peace cannot be achieved until the radical movement is eliminated.

In a separate development, Slovenia's parliament has approved the recognition of an independent Palestinian state, following similar actions by Spain, Ireland, and Norway last week. Of the 53 MPs present, 52 voted in favor, with the opposition boycotting the session. Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon stated, "Today is a big day. An important step was taken. Slovenia took a historic decision to recognize the state of Palestine."