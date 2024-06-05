US Awaits Hamas Response to Cease-Fire Proposal

Finally: Ukraine Strikes Russian Targets Using US Weapons
According to a report by the New York Times, Ukraine has confirmed the use of US-supplied weapons against targets in Russia
The White House is still awaiting a response from Hamas regarding the proposal for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan mentioned that Washington is looking for a decision from Hamas through Qatar, a key mediator in the peace efforts. CIA Director William Burns is set to meet with Qatari officials in Doha to discuss the latest version of the deal, which outlines three steps toward a lasting truce and is said to be the closest to aligning with both sides' positions.
Earlier, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri expressed a negative reaction to the truce offer, suggesting that Washington and the West were unfairly blaming Hamas for obstructing the deal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains firm that peace cannot be achieved until the radical movement is eliminated.
In a separate development, Slovenia's parliament has approved the recognition of an independent Palestinian state, following similar actions by Spain, Ireland, and Norway last week. Of the 53 MPs present, 52 voted in favor, with the opposition boycotting the session. Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon stated, "Today is a big day. An important step was taken. Slovenia took a historic decision to recognize the state of Palestine."
Starting June 1, Ukraine has barred Ukrainians with dual citizenship or permanent residency in another country from leaving the nation
Kyiv expressed its satisfaction today over Washington's announcement of Vice President Kamala Harris's participation in the forthcoming meeting on Ukraine in Switzerland
Sources from German security services have reported that a politician affiliated with the far-right German party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) was stabbed in the city of Mannheim
French legislators are poised to finalize a law today aimed at bolstering the country's legal framework to counter foreign interference, particularly amidst heightened tensions surrounding conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza
A comprehensive report commissioned by Gazprom, conducted by external analysts, reveals a bleak outlook for the company's future in Europe
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU