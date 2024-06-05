US Awaits Hamas Response to Cease-Fire Proposal

World | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 08:58
Bulgaria: US Awaits Hamas Response to Cease-Fire Proposal

The White House is still awaiting a response from Hamas regarding the proposal for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan mentioned that Washington is looking for a decision from Hamas through Qatar, a key mediator in the peace efforts. CIA Director William Burns is set to meet with Qatari officials in Doha to discuss the latest version of the deal, which outlines three steps toward a lasting truce and is said to be the closest to aligning with both sides' positions.

Earlier, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri expressed a negative reaction to the truce offer, suggesting that Washington and the West were unfairly blaming Hamas for obstructing the deal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains firm that peace cannot be achieved until the radical movement is eliminated.

In a separate development, Slovenia's parliament has approved the recognition of an independent Palestinian state, following similar actions by Spain, Ireland, and Norway last week. Of the 53 MPs present, 52 voted in favor, with the opposition boycotting the session. Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon stated, "Today is a big day. An important step was taken. Slovenia took a historic decision to recognize the state of Palestine."

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hamas, Gaza, US, Qatar

Related Articles:

Finally: Ukraine Strikes Russian Targets Using US Weapons

According to a report by the New York Times, Ukraine has confirmed the use of US-supplied weapons against targets in Russia

World » Ukraine | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 10:25

Four More Israelis Held by Hamas Confirmed Dead

It has been confirmed that four more Israelis, who were held hostage by Hamas, have tragically lost their lives

World | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:37

Breakthrough: Israel Accepts Biden's Gaza Plan

Israel has agreed to the proposed ceasefire framework presented by US President Joe Biden to end the conflict in Gaza

World | June 3, 2024, Monday // 11:49

US Expects Israeli Acceptance of Gaza Peace Plan if Hamas Approves

The US expects Israel to accept the Gaza peace plan if Hamas approves it, according to White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby

World | June 3, 2024, Monday // 09:46

Global Leaders Applaud Biden's Bold Gaza Peace Plan

World leaders have warmly welcomed US President Joe Biden's new peace plan for the Gaza Strip

World | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 14:14

US Allows Ukraine Strikes on Russian Soil Near Kharkiv?

According to Reuters, a US official has confirmed that the United States has granted Ukraine permission to utilize weapons provided by the US to target Russian territory

World » Ukraine | May 31, 2024, Friday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Ukrainians with Dual Citizenship Barred from Leaving the Country

Starting June 1, Ukraine has barred Ukrainians with dual citizenship or permanent residency in another country from leaving the nation

World » Ukraine | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 16:24

Ukraine Welcomes Kamala Harris' Role in Peace Talks

Kyiv expressed its satisfaction today over Washington's announcement of Vice President Kamala Harris's participation in the forthcoming meeting on Ukraine in Switzerland

World » Ukraine | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 12:03

Mannheim, Germany: Second Knife Attack in Just One Week

Sources from German security services have reported that a politician affiliated with the far-right German party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) was stabbed in the city of Mannheim

World » EU | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00

Finally: Ukraine Strikes Russian Targets Using US Weapons

According to a report by the New York Times, Ukraine has confirmed the use of US-supplied weapons against targets in Russia

World » Ukraine | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 10:25

French Law Targets Foreign (Russian) Interference Amid Rising Tensions

French legislators are poised to finalize a law today aimed at bolstering the country's legal framework to counter foreign interference, particularly amidst heightened tensions surrounding conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza

World » EU | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 10:10

Gazprom's European Export Recovery Unlikely Before 2035

A comprehensive report commissioned by Gazprom, conducted by external analysts, reveals a bleak outlook for the company's future in Europe

World » Russia | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria