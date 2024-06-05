Missing Girl Found in Bulgarian Town Following Kidnapping by 16-Years-Old Boy (UPDATED)

Terrifying Incident: Man Stabs Women, Triggers Police Standoff in Pleven Region
Last night, a disturbing incident unfolded in the village of Ruptsi, located in the Cherven Bryag municipality of Pleven region
Update: The Ministry of the Interior has informed BNT that the missing girl from Lyaskovets has been located.
The abduction of the 10-year-old girl was reported to the police by her mother last night. The suspect, believed to be a youth from the same city, was quickly identified through social media channels. Reports suggest the boy is approximately 15-16 years old.
Following the report, an immediate search operation was launched. By 9:00 a.m., the operation concluded with the successful recovery of the girl.
Before the update: In the Bulgarian town of Lyaskovets, a search operation has been initiated by the police from Gorna Oryahovitsa for a 10-year-old girl. Her mother reported the kidnapping last night around 8 p.m., stating that a young man had abducted her daughter.
Throughout the night, police officers used a drone equipped with a thermal camera to search for the missing child in the Lyaskovets area, as reported by Nova TV.
The 16-year-old suspect, who is from Lyaskovets and has a criminal record, is the focus of the search. A photo of the alleged kidnapper has been released by police and relatives, urging anyone who recognizes him to report it to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Many volunteers, including local residents with their cars, have joined the search efforts alongside the girl's relatives. The community is rallying together in hopes of finding the child quickly.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Last night, a disturbing incident unfolded in the village of Ruptsi, located in the Cherven Bryag municipality of Pleven region
A 57-year-old man killed his wife in the village of Hlyabovo, Topolovgrad, before attempting suicide
FBI-wanted Ruja Ignatova, who defrauded investors of 4.5 billion USD, had close ties to Christophoros Amanatidis-Taki
A divorced woman faced a horrifying ordeal when her second husband brutally attacked her in her apartment in Vratsa, Bulgaria
In the early hours of May 18, 2024, a disturbing incident unfolded in Sofia's "Studentski Grad" area, where a woman fell victim to a horrifying abduction with the intent of human trafficking and sexual exploitation
Bulgarian authorities have initiated 7 pre-trial proceedings for violations of citizens' political rights ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections on June 9
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU