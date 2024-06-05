Missing Girl Found in Bulgarian Town Following Kidnapping by 16-Years-Old Boy (UPDATED)

Crime | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 08:54
Bulgaria: Missing Girl Found in Bulgarian Town Following Kidnapping by 16-Years-Old Boy (UPDATED)

Update: The Ministry of the Interior has informed BNT that the missing girl from Lyaskovets has been located.

The abduction of the 10-year-old girl was reported to the police by her mother last night. The suspect, believed to be a youth from the same city, was quickly identified through social media channels. Reports suggest the boy is approximately 15-16 years old.

Following the report, an immediate search operation was launched. By 9:00 a.m., the operation concluded with the successful recovery of the girl.

Before the update: In the Bulgarian town of Lyaskovets, a search operation has been initiated by the police from Gorna Oryahovitsa for a 10-year-old girl. Her mother reported the kidnapping last night around 8 p.m., stating that a young man had abducted her daughter.

Throughout the night, police officers used a drone equipped with a thermal camera to search for the missing child in the Lyaskovets area, as reported by Nova TV.

The 16-year-old suspect, who is from Lyaskovets and has a criminal record, is the focus of the search. A photo of the alleged kidnapper has been released by police and relatives, urging anyone who recognizes him to report it to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Many volunteers, including local residents with their cars, have joined the search efforts alongside the girl's relatives. The community is rallying together in hopes of finding the child quickly.

