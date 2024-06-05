Yellow Code Issued for Rain, Thunder, and Hail in Central and Southern Bulgaria

Rainfall and thunderstorms are expected today, with a yellow code warning in effect for rain, thunder, and potential hail in 10 regions of Central and Southern Bulgaria. The regions affected include Kardjali, Smolyan, Haskovo, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech, and Targovishte. Localized flooding is possible.

Maximum temperatures will range between 28°C and 33°C, with Sofia expected to reach around 28°C. A light wind will blow from the west-northwest. Throughout the day, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop, particularly in the southern half of the country, leading to short-term rains and thunderstorms, with conditions ripe for hail. Despite these conditions, the weather will remain mostly sunny.

In the mountainous regions, the weather will be largely sunny. However, around and after noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form, bringing showers, thunderstorms, and hail. A moderate wind from the west-southwest is expected. At an altitude of 1200 meters, the maximum temperature will be around 23°C, and at 2000 meters, it will be around 15°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will be mostly sunny with temporary increases in cloudiness in the afternoon. A light to moderate southeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures along the coast will be between 25-27°C. The sea water temperature is 21-22°C, with the area north of Cape Kaliakra slightly cooler at about 18°C. The sea is expected to have a moderate excitement level, around 2 points.