Italy Sends Advanced Air Defense System to Ukraine
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine
The possibility of Russian strikes on French instructors in Ukraine was not ruled out by the Kremlin today, as reported by AFP.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that no instructor involved in training the Ukrainian military would be safe, regardless of their nationality.
Last week, Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that France would soon send instructors to train Ukrainian troops. However, the defense ministry in Kyiv denied this claim. French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Syrskyi's statement, although Paris had previously mentioned the possibility of dispatching instructors to Ukraine.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine
Ukrainian media have reported that Ukraine used American weapons to target Belgorod, marking the first time strikes were conducted on Russian territory
The German armed forces, represented by Major General Christian Freuding, have not dismissed the possibility of Ukraine utilizing Patriot missile systems,
Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, made a historic visit to the Philippines
A hydroelectric plant on the Dnieper River near Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, is in a "critical condition" following a missile attack by Russian forces
The advance of Russian forces in the northern Kharkiv region was successfully halted by Ukrainian forces,
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU