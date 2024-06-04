Kremlin Warns of Potential Strikes on French Instructors in Ukraine

The possibility of Russian strikes on French instructors in Ukraine was not ruled out by the Kremlin today, as reported by AFP.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that no instructor involved in training the Ukrainian military would be safe, regardless of their nationality.

Last week, Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that France would soon send instructors to train Ukrainian troops. However, the defense ministry in Kyiv denied this claim. French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Syrskyi's statement, although Paris had previously mentioned the possibility of dispatching instructors to Ukraine.