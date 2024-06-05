NATO's Backup Plan: New Routes for US Troop Deployment and Logistics in Case of War with Russia

Major General Alexander Sollfrank, head of NATO's logistics command, has revealed to "The Telegraph" that contingency routes are being developed for the transportation of American troops and equipment to the eastern front in the event of a conflict with Russia.

In his statements, also reported by the BBC's Russian newsroom, Sollfrank disclosed that NATO is currently working on multiple alternative routes to countries situated on the eastern flank, with Bulgaria being part of the plans.

The primary route originates from the major port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, traversing through Germany by rail to Poland. However, NATO harbors concerns that this route could become unviable if Russian attacks target Rotterdam or other northern European ports.

Acknowledging the potential shortfall in air defense capabilities to safeguard all logistics hubs, Sollfrank referenced Russia's history of targeting logistics bases in Ukraine. He emphasized the impracticality of maintaining large logistics bases akin to those utilized in Afghanistan and Iraq, cautioning that they would likely be targeted and destroyed early in any conflict.

Regarding air defense preparedness, Sollfrank expressed skepticism, stating that there's never enough air defense assets to adequately cover all potential threats.

NATO's current strategy centers on establishing alternative routes for troop and equipment movement. Should the northern European ports become inaccessible, ports in Italy, Greece, and Turkey will serve as alternatives.

The proposed plan entails troop movements from Italy through Slovenia and Croatia to Hungary, which shares a border with Ukraine, while Greece and Turkey would provide access through Bulgaria to Romania.