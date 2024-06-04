This is How Many Bulgarians Can Vote in the Elections this Sunday

6,593,275 Bulgarian citizens are eligible to vote in the upcoming early parliamentary elections, while 6,138,050 are entitled to participate in the European Parliament elections. The variation in numbers stems from the specific requirements for each election.

On June 9, a total of 12,898 polling stations will be operational throughout Bulgaria, with 9,346 equipped for electronic voting. Additionally, there will be 322 mobile polling stations facilitating the 2-in-1 vote option. Preparations also include setting up polling stations in medical facilities, detention centers, and social institutions housing at least 10 eligible voters, starting 48 hours before election day. Furthermore, there will be 769 polling sections established outside the country, with their locations listed on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

Meanwhile, the Central Election Commission (CEC) continues the process of vetting candidate registrations for the National Assembly. Presently, there are 6,100 candidates vying for parliamentary seats, with 1,506 of them contesting in multiple districts and 1,826 being female candidates. Additionally, there are 418 candidates for the European Parliament elections, comprising 131 women and 287 men. Notably, 1,332 candidates are running in both types of elections.

As of May 31, the distribution of paper ballots and election materials has commenced across various regions in Bulgaria, with arrangements also made for sections outside the country. Voting machines are being prepared and will be dispatched to polling stations on Thursday and Friday.

Election day will commence at 7:00 a.m. and conclude at 8:00 p.m., with the possibility of extending voting hours until 9:00 p.m. if queues persist.