Murder in Topolovgrad: Man Uses Wooden Stake to Kill Wife

A 57-year-old man killed his wife in the village of Hlyabovo, Topolovgrad, before attempting suicide, the Ministry of the Interior reports.

The incident was reported early yesterday morning by a 34-year-old man from Bulgarska Polyana, Topolovgrad. He alerted authorities about an incident on a property between Hlyabovo and Orlov Dol.

Upon arrival, Topolovgrad District Administration officers and an emergency medical team found a 57-year-old man struggling to breathe at the entrance to the yard. Nearby, they discovered a 55-year-old woman dead with a visible head wound.

An initial conversation with the man revealed that, following an argument, he struck his wife on the head with a wooden stake, resulting in her death. He then called his son to inform him of the incident and subsequently attempted suicide by hanging.

The man has been detained for up to 72 hours by decree of the Yambol District Prosecutor's Office. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and the investigation is ongoing.