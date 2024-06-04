New High-Speed Patrol Cars Boost Bulgarian Traffic Police Fleet

The Bulgarian traffic police have received 86 new patrol cars, part of a larger delivery that will total 420 vehicles by the end of the year. Some of these cars are high-speed models, designated for monitoring traffic on the busiest sections of the the first-class road network and motorways.

These new patrol cars come equipped with POS terminals, enabling fines to be paid on the spot through electronic slips and criminal decrees. This upgrade aims to streamline the process of handling traffic violations and improve efficiency.

Additionally, four new blood drug testing machines have been delivered. These machines will ensure that blood test results for drugs are available within a week to 10 days, speeding up the processing of drug-related offenses.

From the beginning of the year until today, there have been 47 fewer road casualties compared to the same period last year, indicating a positive trend in road safety.