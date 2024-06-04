New Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Direct Flights: Travel Made Easy with Bulgaria Air and AZAL

Business » TOURISM | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 12:26
Bulgaria: New Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Direct Flights: Travel Made Easy with Bulgaria Air and AZAL @BulgariaAir

In May 2024, Bulgaria Air signed a key agreement and launched a new codeshare agreenment with Azerbaijan Airlines /AZAL/, which opened a direct air route between the capitals of both countries.

Customers of the Bulgarian national carrier will have the opportunity to reserve their seat on the plane for the direct flights from the Azerbaijani capital to Sofia and back with two frequencies of performance during the week - Tuesday and Friday. AZAL flights to and from Baku start from June 7, 2024 and can be combined with a convenient transfer to famous Asian destinations.

As a result of the bilateral agreement and codeshare cooperation between the two airlines, passengers arriving from Azerbaijan, in turn, have at their disposal a convenient schedule and connections to Varna, Burgas and other destinations of the Bulgaria Air network in Europe.

Azerbaijan is an intriguing country located on the border of Europe and Asia that offers many opportunities for business and tourism. The capital Baku is the largest city on the Caspian Sea and in the Caucasus region, with a rich history, many cultural monuments, a number of museums and universities.

Now you can easily plan your trip to Azerbaijan with convenient direct flights in the summer. More information about the flight schedule and ways to book tickets can be obtained from the Customer Service Center at e-mail: callFB@air.bg, online at www.air.bg and the mobile application, at the airline's offices in the country and abroad, as well as through the agent network.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, azerbaijan, flights, air

Related Articles:

Deputy Minister of Finance Answers When Will Bulgaria Be Ready for the Eurozone

Metodiev also mentioned that the Council of Ministers will soon vote on the Law on the Euro

Business » Finance | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 14:10

Lifesaving Heights: Air Emergency Medical Team Completes Inaugural Mission

Bulgaria's newly established Center for Air Emergency Medical Services has successfully completed its first mission

Society » Health | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 12:14

Bulgarian Farmland Prices Go Crazy - Why You Shouldn't Buy Now

The agricultural land market in Bulgaria is on the verge of overheating, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute

Business » Properties | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 11:43

Can You Guess How Little a Week at Bulgaria's Beach Resorts Costs?

The summer tourist season has commenced, and hotels along Bulgaria's Northern Black Sea coast are already welcoming guests

Business » Tourism | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 11:36

Border Police Chief: Bulgaria is Ready for Schengen!

Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, director of the Main Directorate "Border Police", asserted Bulgaria's readiness to fully integrate into the Schengen area

Politics | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 09:19

Bulgarian Tennis Stars Shine at Roland Garros

Bulgaria's Rositsa Dencheva has advanced to the second round of the girls' singles at the French Open tennis championship

Sports | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Can You Guess How Little a Week at Bulgaria's Beach Resorts Costs?

The summer tourist season has commenced, and hotels along Bulgaria's Northern Black Sea coast are already welcoming guests

Business » Tourism | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 11:36

Wizz Air Expands Varna Operations with Four New Destinations

Wizz Air is expanding its operations from Varna Airport by introducing four new destinations and increasing the frequency of flights to existing ones

Business » Tourism | June 3, 2024, Monday // 12:08

Eye-Opening Comparison: Sofia's Restaurant Costs vs. Europe's

A recent comparison by the Bulgarian daily "Telegraph" reveals that indulging in a sandwich and a beer in Sofia's city center can leave a considerable dent in your wallet

Business » Tourism | May 31, 2024, Friday // 12:19

Bulgaria Turns to Nepal and Bangladesh for Tourism Workers Amid Labor Shortage

Acting Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev addressed Bulgaria's labor shortage, particularly acute in the tourism sector, highlighting the need for an estimated 27,000 workers for the upcoming summer season

Business » Tourism | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 11:37

Bulgarian Travel Trends: More Outbound Trips, Moderate Inbound Visits

In April 2024, the number of trips made by Bulgarian citizens to other countries increased by 4.9% compared to the same period in 2023

Business » Tourism | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 12:09

Bulgarians' Travel Habits Revealed: Food Expenses Dominate

In the first quarter, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), 1,068 million Bulgarians embarked on tourism journeys, marking a 5.7% increase compared to the previous year

Business » Tourism | May 27, 2024, Monday // 12:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria