New Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Direct Flights: Travel Made Easy with Bulgaria Air and AZAL

In May 2024, Bulgaria Air signed a key agreement and launched a new codeshare agreenment with Azerbaijan Airlines /AZAL/, which opened a direct air route between the capitals of both countries.

Customers of the Bulgarian national carrier will have the opportunity to reserve their seat on the plane for the direct flights from the Azerbaijani capital to Sofia and back with two frequencies of performance during the week - Tuesday and Friday. AZAL flights to and from Baku start from June 7, 2024 and can be combined with a convenient transfer to famous Asian destinations.

As a result of the bilateral agreement and codeshare cooperation between the two airlines, passengers arriving from Azerbaijan, in turn, have at their disposal a convenient schedule and connections to Varna, Burgas and other destinations of the Bulgaria Air network in Europe.

Azerbaijan is an intriguing country located on the border of Europe and Asia that offers many opportunities for business and tourism. The capital Baku is the largest city on the Caspian Sea and in the Caucasus region, with a rich history, many cultural monuments, a number of museums and universities.

Now you can easily plan your trip to Azerbaijan with convenient direct flights in the summer. More information about the flight schedule and ways to book tickets can be obtained from the Customer Service Center at e-mail: callFB@air.bg, online at www.air.bg and the mobile application, at the airline's offices in the country and abroad, as well as through the agent network.