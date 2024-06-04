Lifesaving Heights: Air Emergency Medical Team Completes Inaugural Mission

Bulgaria's newly established Center for Air Emergency Medical Services has successfully completed its first mission. After a series of training flights and rigorous preparations, the medical team, consisting of Dr. Vera Ivanova and nurse Georgi Radoev, was dispatched to provide emergency assistance by air.

The call for their services came in at 7:30 a.m., prompting the team to take off in their helicopter at 8:02 a.m. The flight route involved a brief stop for refueling in Gorna Oryahovitsa at 8:45 a.m. before continuing their journey and landing at the Shumen Medical Center at 9:42 a.m.

The mission's objective was to transport a critically ill patient from the Shumen Medical Center to the heliport of the "Sv. Ekaterina" Medical Center in Sofia. Upon arrival, the patient was handed over to a resuscitation team and transported to the Military Medical Academy for further treatment.

This first successful mission marks a significant milestone for Bulgaria's air emergency medical services, which have been in the works for over a year. In 2023, the Center for Air Emergency Medical Services was established, complete with a Coordination Center equipped to receive signals for cases requiring emergency air support.

To ensure operational readiness, extensive preparations were undertaken. Last year, a hundred medical specialists underwent physical and medical examinations, as well as training at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia, to obtain certification. Subsequently, six medical teams were formed through a rigorous recruitment process.

On May 29, 2024, the additional training of the medical teams from the company "Leonardo" on the use of the medical equipment on board the helicopter was completed. With all the necessary preparatory and training events accomplished, the medical staff was in absolute readiness to perform missions, and duty teams were created to work in the Air Medical Emergency Center.

The integration with the 112 Emergency System has also been carried out, along with test sessions to ensure seamless coordination during emergencies.

Today's successful mission, although from the "hospital to hospital" category, marks a significant achievement for Bulgaria's air emergency medical services. It demonstrates the country's commitment to providing efficient and timely emergency care, even in the most challenging situations.