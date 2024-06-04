Can You Guess How Little a Week at Bulgaria's Beach Resorts Costs?

The summer tourist season has commenced, and hotels along Bulgaria's Northern Black Sea coast are already welcoming guests. A burning question on everyone's mind is how much a seaside holiday will cost this year. According to industry insiders, while prices have seen a moderate increase compared to last year, the quality-price ratio remains competitive with neighboring countries.

Tourist packages for a week's stay on the Northern Black Sea coast have risen by 3 to 15 percent compared to 2022. This uptick can be attributed to higher operational costs faced by hotels and resorts. The most significant price hikes are observed for stays in July and August, though some establishments have managed to keep their rates close to last year's levels. For a family of three, a seven-day vacation on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast could cost anywhere between 2,000 BGN (EUR 1023) and 7,000 BGN (EUR 3580), depending on the hotel's category and location.

Hotelier Stella Deyanova believes the market cannot sustain higher prices and predicts that current rates may not remain relevant for long. Despite the increase, vacationing in neighboring Greece or Turkey is still slightly more expensive. While an all-inclusive overnight stay for one person during peak season could cost around 120-125, even 130 euros in Bulgaria, the same in these southern neighbors would set you back roughly 100 euros.

To attract visitors in June, when prices are significantly lower than in the peak months, hoteliers are offering various incentives, such as complimentary spa services and free transfers for individual travelers. Even with these discounts, Bulgaria remains a more affordable destination compared to other European countries, according to Slava Kennett, a Norwegian family that has been visiting the country regularly for over a decade.

The industry anticipates a modest increase in tourist numbers compared to the previous year, with more visitors expected from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, and the United Kingdom. However, the labor shortage crisis is worsening, despite a 10-15% increase in wages for resort workers. "We hope that this year we can withstand the large tourist flow without compromising on the quality of service," said hotelier Rumen Monchev.

To address staff shortages, employers in the tourism industry will rely on workers from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh, and Turkey. Tour operator Ivan Kiryazov has called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the procedures for issuing work visas for foreign employees. Despite these challenges, prices for summer holidays on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast remain relatively stable compared to last year, with only a minimal increase of 10-15%. A double room with breakfast and dinner for a week's vacation can be found at prices ranging from 3,200 to 3,700 BGN.

Experts predict that it won't be until 2024 and 2025 that tourism will begin to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels. Nevertheless, for now, Bulgaria's Northern Black Sea coast remains an attractive and relatively affordable destination for summer vacationers.