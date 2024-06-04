Border Police Chief: Bulgaria is Ready for Schengen!

Politics | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 09:19
Bulgaria: Border Police Chief: Bulgaria is Ready for Schengen! @novinite.com

Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, director of the Main Directorate "Border Police", asserted Bulgaria's readiness to fully integrate into the Schengen area, citing Austria's veto as the sole obstacle preventing this transition. Zlatanov criticized Austria's veto, deeming it unjust during an interview on BNT.

Zlatanov emphasized that Bulgaria has met all the necessary criteria for Schengen membership. He highlighted the significance of the Pact on migration, particularly in expediting the processing of humanitarian status requests, which falls outside the purview of border policing activities.

The introduction of a unified system across Europe is anticipated to streamline border crossings and security checks. This system will incorporate biometric data such as fingerprints and portrait photos, ensuring uniformity and accessibility of information for law enforcement agencies across the continent.

Chief Commissioner Zlatanov elaborated on the benefits of this unified system, noting that it will enhance the identification process for individuals traveling within Europe. With consistent access to biometric data, authorities will be better equipped to identify and verify individuals across borders, thereby bolstering security measures.

Anton Zlatanov said that the migration has decreased a lot because "Border Police" is now in full force and the officers are equipped with the necessary means.

"The data shows that migration has indeed decreased. All other figures are speculation. This does not mean that there is no migration pressure, there are those who still manage to cross."

He also commented on the modernization of Bulgaria's border crossings. "Our border is developed, we are equipped with the appropriate means of video surveillance and sensor lines. The public order for another 110 km border has already been launched. Offers are expected from the companies that will participate. Our borders are no different from those in Europe and around the world," said Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Schengen, Bulgaria, Zlatanov, Austria

Related Articles:

Deputy Minister of Finance Answers When Will Bulgaria Be Ready for the Eurozone

Metodiev also mentioned that the Council of Ministers will soon vote on the Law on the Euro

Business » Finance | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 14:10

New Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Direct Flights: Travel Made Easy with Bulgaria Air and AZAL

In May 2024, Bulgaria Air signed a key agreement and launched a new codeshare agreenment with Azerbaijan Airlines /AZAL/, which opened a direct air route between the capitals of both countries

Business » Tourism | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 12:26

Lifesaving Heights: Air Emergency Medical Team Completes Inaugural Mission

Bulgaria's newly established Center for Air Emergency Medical Services has successfully completed its first mission

Society » Health | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 12:14

Bulgarian Farmland Prices Go Crazy - Why You Shouldn't Buy Now

The agricultural land market in Bulgaria is on the verge of overheating, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute

Business » Properties | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 11:43

Can You Guess How Little a Week at Bulgaria's Beach Resorts Costs?

The summer tourist season has commenced, and hotels along Bulgaria's Northern Black Sea coast are already welcoming guests

Business » Tourism | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 11:36

Bulgarian Tennis Stars Shine at Roland Garros

Bulgaria's Rositsa Dencheva has advanced to the second round of the girls' singles at the French Open tennis championship

Sports | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

HIMARS Not in Bulgarian Army's Immediate Future

Lieutenant General Mihail Popov, Deputy Chief of Defense, has clarified that the acquisition of the HIMARS rocket launcher is not currently in the immediate plans for the Bulgarian Army

Politics » Defense | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 09:14

NATO's Backup Plan: New Routes for US Troop Deployment and Logistics in Case of War with Russia

Major General Alexander Sollfrank, head of NATO's logistics command, has revealed to "The Telegraph" that contingency routes are being developed for the transportation of American troops and equipment to the eastern front in the event of a conflict with R

Politics » Defense | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00

This is How Many Bulgarians Can Vote in the Elections this Sunday

6,593,275 Bulgarian citizens are eligible to vote in the upcoming early parliamentary elections

Politics | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 16:04

Bulgarian Defense Minister: NATO Aid to Ukraine Is Not Warmongering

In an interview with "24 Chasa," Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov countered President Radev's claims about Bulgaria sending soldiers to Ukraine

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 14:32

President Radev: Bulgaria Leads Western Balkans’ EU Integration

Bulgaria is the primary force behind the European integration of the Western Balkan countries

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 14:18

'The Times' on the Welfare Fraud Scheme in Sliven: Bulgarians Exploited the Computer that Said 'Yes'

In a comprehensive piece titled "Bulgarians exploited the computer that said "yes," the Times newspaper

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 13:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria