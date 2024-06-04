Border Police Chief: Bulgaria is Ready for Schengen!

Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, director of the Main Directorate "Border Police", asserted Bulgaria's readiness to fully integrate into the Schengen area, citing Austria's veto as the sole obstacle preventing this transition. Zlatanov criticized Austria's veto, deeming it unjust during an interview on BNT.

Zlatanov emphasized that Bulgaria has met all the necessary criteria for Schengen membership. He highlighted the significance of the Pact on migration, particularly in expediting the processing of humanitarian status requests, which falls outside the purview of border policing activities.

The introduction of a unified system across Europe is anticipated to streamline border crossings and security checks. This system will incorporate biometric data such as fingerprints and portrait photos, ensuring uniformity and accessibility of information for law enforcement agencies across the continent.

Chief Commissioner Zlatanov elaborated on the benefits of this unified system, noting that it will enhance the identification process for individuals traveling within Europe. With consistent access to biometric data, authorities will be better equipped to identify and verify individuals across borders, thereby bolstering security measures.

Anton Zlatanov said that the migration has decreased a lot because "Border Police" is now in full force and the officers are equipped with the necessary means.

"The data shows that migration has indeed decreased. All other figures are speculation. This does not mean that there is no migration pressure, there are those who still manage to cross."

He also commented on the modernization of Bulgaria's border crossings. "Our border is developed, we are equipped with the appropriate means of video surveillance and sensor lines. The public order for another 110 km border has already been launched. Offers are expected from the companies that will participate. Our borders are no different from those in Europe and around the world," said Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov.