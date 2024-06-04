Italy Sends Advanced Air Defense System to Ukraine

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine, as reported by Reuters.

The SAMP/T, also known as MAMBA, is a joint Franco-Italian air defense battery capable of tracking numerous targets and intercepting up to 10 at once. Notably, it is the sole European system with the capability to intercept ballistic missiles.

The first SAMP/T system was delivered to Ukraine in 2023 through a collaborative effort between Rome and Paris. Amidst heightened Russian air attacks targeting cities and critical infrastructure in Ukraine, there has been a persistent call from Kyiv for increased air defense support from its allies.

Italy has responded by approving eight packages of military aid for Ukraine since the onset of the conflict, with preparations underway for a ninth package.