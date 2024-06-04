Bulgarian Tennis Stars Shine at Roland Garros

Sports | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:46
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Tennis Stars Shine at Roland Garros

Bulgaria's Rositsa Dencheva has advanced to the second round of the girls' singles at the French Open tennis championship. In a decisive victory, Dencheva defeated Australia's Alana Subasic with a score of 6:2, 6:2, wrapping up the match in just 59 minutes.

Dencheva's dominance was evident as she secured five consecutive games in both sets, rallying from 1:2 to clinch sets at 6:2. Looking ahead, Dencheva is set to face fourth seed Tyra Caterina Grant from the USA in the next round in Paris.

Bulgarian representation remains strong at "Roland Garros," with three women progressing to the second round of the girls' singles. Iva Ivanova's impressive victory over Japanese opponent Mayu Crossley, marked by saving two match points, sets her up for a second-round encounter with American Kristina Penickova. Elizara Yaneva also secured her spot in the second round and is slated to face Laura Samson from the Czech Republic.

In doubles action, Yoana Konstantinova, alongside Serbian Teodora Kostovic, notched a win in the first round by defeating Elizara Yaneva and Sonja Zhenikhova from Germany. However, junior doubles duo Alexander Vasilev and William Vinciguerra from Sweden faced a defeat against Americans Jack Kennedy and Ian Mayew.

Looking ahead, Iva Ivanova and Rositsa Dencheva are gearing up for their first-round doubles matches. Ivanova, partnering with Charo Esquiva Banuls of Spain, will take on Eliska Tichackova and Lucie Urbanova of the Czech Republic. Meanwhile, Dencheva, alongside Monika Stankiewicz of Poland, seeded at No. 8, will face Katelyn Ross of the United States and Jeline Vandromme of Belgium.

Tags: Dencheva, tennis, Bulgaria, Roland Garros

