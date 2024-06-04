Four More Israelis Held by Hamas Confirmed Dead

World | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:37
Bulgaria: Four More Israelis Held by Hamas Confirmed Dead

It has been confirmed that four more Israelis, who were held hostage by Hamas, have tragically lost their lives. The news sparked an impromptu protest outside the Israeli armed forces headquarters in Tel Aviv, where hundreds gathered to demand immediate action to secure the release of Israelis held by Hamas.

The identities of the four deceased individuals have been established. They were abducted during a radical Palestinian group's attack on Israel on October 7 last year. Shockingly, despite being shown alive in Hamas videos, they were reportedly killed together in the Khan Younis area several months ago while in captivity.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israeli military, provided details on the circumstances surrounding their deaths. He stated that the four men were killed during an Israeli military operation in Khan Younis while being held by Hamas terrorists. The military is conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact events leading to their deaths and pledges to share their findings with the families and the public soon.

