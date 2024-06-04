HIMARS Strike: Ukrainian Attack Hits Russian Soil
Ukrainian media have reported that Ukraine used American weapons to target Belgorod, marking the first time strikes were conducted on Russian territory. The Ukrainian Telegram channel "Spy Dossier," run by a blogger claiming ties to Ukrainian special services, stated that the attack occurred on June 1 or 2, using the HIMARS launcher. This strike allegedly destroyed at least two launchers and several auxiliary machines of the S-300/S-400 air defense system.
A video appeared online that reportedly shows the result of a HIMARS strike on a S-300/S-400 complex in Belgorod region of Russia.— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 3, 2024
I've added a picture in the end of the video. I think it adds a little something. pic.twitter.com/VrCTITiIAH
According to ASTRA, a Russian independent Telegram channel, the attack took place on the morning of June 2 in the Korochan region of Belgorod. The strike reportedly targeted a Russian military deployment site, resulting in the burning of several military equipment units and injuries to three servicemen.
On May 30, US President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use American weapons to attack military targets on Russian territory, under two conditions: the targets must be near the Kharkiv region, where Russians made a breakthrough in early May, and long-range missiles like ATACMS, which can reach up to 300 km, should not be used.
In recent months, various high-ranking Russian officials, primarily from small European countries, have warned that allowing Ukraine to use their weapons to attack Russian territory could make them legitimate targets for Russia, with the possibility of nuclear weapon use not ruled out.
If the claims by "Spy Dossier" and ASTRA are confirmed, it would suggest that Russia has not followed through on its threats, while Ukraine may criticize its Western partners for their cautious approach.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Kremlin Warns of Potential Strikes on French Instructors in Ukraine
The possibility of Russian strikes on French instructors in Ukraine was not ruled out by the Kremlin today
Italy Sends Advanced Air Defense System to Ukraine
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine
Germany's Stance on Ukraine: Potential Use of Patriot Missiles in Russian Skies
The German armed forces, represented by Major General Christian Freuding, have not dismissed the possibility of Ukraine utilizing Patriot missile systems,
Ukraine's President Visits the Philippines and Calls Out China for Disrupting the Peace Talks
Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, made a historic visit to the Philippines
Biden Approves Limited Cross-Border Strikes as Ukrainian Power Plants Suffer New Attacks
A hydroelectric plant on the Dnieper River near Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, is in a "critical condition" following a missile attack by Russian forces
Ukraine Halts Russian Advance in Kharkiv, Secures Return of 75 Prisoners
The advance of Russian forces in the northern Kharkiv region was successfully halted by Ukrainian forces,