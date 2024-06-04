HIMARS Strike: Ukrainian Attack Hits Russian Soil

Ukrainian media have reported that Ukraine used American weapons to target Belgorod, marking the first time strikes were conducted on Russian territory. The Ukrainian Telegram channel "Spy Dossier," run by a blogger claiming ties to Ukrainian special services, stated that the attack occurred on June 1 or 2, using the HIMARS launcher. This strike allegedly destroyed at least two launchers and several auxiliary machines of the S-300/S-400 air defense system.

A video appeared online that reportedly shows the result of a HIMARS strike on a S-300/S-400 complex in Belgorod region of Russia.



I've added a picture in the end of the video. I think it adds a little something. pic.twitter.com/VrCTITiIAH — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 3, 2024

According to ASTRA, a Russian independent Telegram channel, the attack took place on the morning of June 2 in the Korochan region of Belgorod. The strike reportedly targeted a Russian military deployment site, resulting in the burning of several military equipment units and injuries to three servicemen.

On May 30, US President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use American weapons to attack military targets on Russian territory, under two conditions: the targets must be near the Kharkiv region, where Russians made a breakthrough in early May, and long-range missiles like ATACMS, which can reach up to 300 km, should not be used.

In recent months, various high-ranking Russian officials, primarily from small European countries, have warned that allowing Ukraine to use their weapons to attack Russian territory could make them legitimate targets for Russia, with the possibility of nuclear weapon use not ruled out.

If the claims by "Spy Dossier" and ASTRA are confirmed, it would suggest that Russia has not followed through on its threats, while Ukraine may criticize its Western partners for their cautious approach.