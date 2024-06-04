Tory Wipeout? YouGov Predicts Massive Labor Win in British Elections

World | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 06:32
The latest YouGov poll indicates that Britain’s Labor Party is poised for a historic victory in the general election on July 4, with a projected 194-seat majority in the House of Commons. This would mark the largest number of seats won by a British party since Stanley Baldwin's 208-seat majority in 1924.

Published by "Sky News," the survey suggests a significant shift in the political landscape of the country. The YouGov poll predicts a near-total wipeout for the Tories across much of Britain, a substantial increase for the Liberal Democrats, and a loss of more than half of the Scottish National Party's seats in Scotland if the election were held today.

Labor is forecasted to secure 422 seats, an increase of 222 from the 2019 election, reflecting the new constituency boundaries. A 194-seat majority for Keir Starmer would surpass Tony Blair’s notable 1997 majority of 179 seats and Margaret Thatcher’s 144-seat majority in 1983.

The Conservatives are expected to drop to just 140 seats in parliament, which is 232 fewer than their 2019 total, bringing them close to their historic low of 131 seats in 1906.

