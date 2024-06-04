First Criminal Trial Against a Presidential Child: Hunter Biden in Court

World | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 06:30
Bulgaria: First Criminal Trial Against a Presidential Child: Hunter Biden in Court

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is facing a criminal trial in a federal court in Delaware. This marks the first time in US history that a child of a sitting president has been tried. The charges against him are related to the illegal possession of firearms.

Hunter Biden, 54, is specifically charged with three counts associated with the purchase and possession of a revolver in 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges. In addition to this trial, he is also facing separate charges in California concerning tax violations.

The trial commenced today with the selection of the jury. This case against Hunter Biden is one of two ongoing criminal proceedings involving him, highlighting significant legal challenges for the president's son.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hunter, Biden, charges, president

Related Articles:

Biden and Zelensky to Meet in Normandy for D-Day Anniversary

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of the landings on Thursday

World » Ukraine | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 09:30

Breakthrough: Israel Accepts Biden's Gaza Plan

Israel has agreed to the proposed ceasefire framework presented by US President Joe Biden to end the conflict in Gaza

World | June 3, 2024, Monday // 11:49

Global Leaders Applaud Biden's Bold Gaza Peace Plan

World leaders have warmly welcomed US President Joe Biden's new peace plan for the Gaza Strip

World | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 14:14

Trump-Musk Alliance: Potential White House Role Discussed

Sources cited by the newspaper indicate that Trump and Musk have engaged in discussions regarding the potential for the billionaire to provide "official input and influence" on matters concerning economic policy and border security

World | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 11:00

Presidential Candidate with Bulgarian Roots Dominates Mexican Polls

Claudia Sheinbaum, the ruling party's candidate, is currently the clear favorite in Mexico's upcoming presidential election on June 2

Politics | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 09:04

Trump Vows to Crush Pro-Palestinian Protests

Trump will crush pro-Palestinian protests if he becomes president

World | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

US Awaits Hamas Response to Cease-Fire Proposal

The White House is still awaiting a response from Hamas regarding the proposal for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip

World | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 08:58

Kremlin Warns of Potential Strikes on French Instructors in Ukraine

The possibility of Russian strikes on French instructors in Ukraine was not ruled out by the Kremlin today

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 16:28

You Won't Believe How Many People Voted in India's Elections

In an extraordinary display of democratic participation, India has set a new global benchmark with an astounding 642 million citizens casting their ballots in the recently concluded parliamentary elections

World | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 10:48

Italy Sends Advanced Air Defense System to Ukraine

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:53

Four More Israelis Held by Hamas Confirmed Dead

It has been confirmed that four more Israelis, who were held hostage by Hamas, have tragically lost their lives

World | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:37

HIMARS Strike: Ukrainian Attack Hits Russian Soil

Ukrainian media have reported that Ukraine used American weapons to target Belgorod, marking the first time strikes were conducted on Russian territory

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 06:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria