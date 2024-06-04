First Criminal Trial Against a Presidential Child: Hunter Biden in Court

Biden and Zelensky to Meet in Normandy for D-Day Anniversary
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of the landings on Thursday
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is facing a criminal trial in a federal court in Delaware. This marks the first time in US history that a child of a sitting president has been tried. The charges against him are related to the illegal possession of firearms.
Hunter Biden, 54, is specifically charged with three counts associated with the purchase and possession of a revolver in 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges. In addition to this trial, he is also facing separate charges in California concerning tax violations.
The trial commenced today with the selection of the jury. This case against Hunter Biden is one of two ongoing criminal proceedings involving him, highlighting significant legal challenges for the president's son.
The White House is still awaiting a response from Hamas regarding the proposal for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip
The possibility of Russian strikes on French instructors in Ukraine was not ruled out by the Kremlin today
In an extraordinary display of democratic participation, India has set a new global benchmark with an astounding 642 million citizens casting their ballots in the recently concluded parliamentary elections
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine
It has been confirmed that four more Israelis, who were held hostage by Hamas, have tragically lost their lives
Ukrainian media have reported that Ukraine used American weapons to target Belgorod, marking the first time strikes were conducted on Russian territory
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU