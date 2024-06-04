First Criminal Trial Against a Presidential Child: Hunter Biden in Court

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is facing a criminal trial in a federal court in Delaware. This marks the first time in US history that a child of a sitting president has been tried. The charges against him are related to the illegal possession of firearms.

Hunter Biden, 54, is specifically charged with three counts associated with the purchase and possession of a revolver in 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges. In addition to this trial, he is also facing separate charges in California concerning tax violations.

The trial commenced today with the selection of the jury. This case against Hunter Biden is one of two ongoing criminal proceedings involving him, highlighting significant legal challenges for the president's son.