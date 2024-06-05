Thunderstorm and Hail Alert for Today: Bulgaria Braces for Intense Weather
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Yellow Code Issued for Rain, Thunder, and Hail in Central and Southern Bulgaria
Rainfall and thunderstorms are expected today, with a yellow code warning in effect for rain, thunder, and potential hail in 10 regions of Central and Southern Bulgaria
Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Thunderstorms and Rainfall
For today, June 3, an orange code has been issued for thunderstorms and hail in Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, and Lovech
Yellow Code Alert: Intense Rainfall Expected in 13 Bulgarian Regions
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code alert for intense rainfall in 13 regions of Bulgaria
Weather Forecast in Bulgaria: Anticipating a Warm June with Rainfall
Chief Associate Dr. Anastasia Stoycheva from NIMH predicts a warm June in Bulgaria with temperatures above the usual climatic norms
Delhi Records Record-High Temperature Amid Water Shortage Warnings
India's capital experienced scorching temperatures, with the mercury soaring to a record 49.9 degrees Celsius,
Climate Crisis Escalates: Heatwaves Grip Finland, Pakistan, and Mexico
A heat warning has been issued in Finland from Tuesday to Friday