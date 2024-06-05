Thunderstorm and Hail Alert for Today: Bulgaria Braces for Intense Weather

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 06:27
Bulgaria: Thunderstorm and Hail Alert for Today: Bulgaria Braces for Intense Weather

A thunderstorm and hail warning has been issued for today. The minimum temperatures will range between 15°C and 20°C, with Sofia experiencing around 15°C. The maximum temperatures will be between 30°C and 35°C, while Northwestern Bulgaria will see temperatures between 26°C and 29°C, and Sofia around 26°C.

Precipitation with thunder is expected in many parts of Western and Central Bulgaria, bringing significant rainfall, thunderstorms, and hail. The wind will blow from the north-northwest, varying from weak to moderate. Eastern Bulgaria will see rainfall at night.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny weather will dominate, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon. At night, showers and thunder are anticipated. A light to moderate southeasterly wind will shift to a northeasterly direction in the evening. Maximum temperatures will range from 22°C to 25°C. The sea water temperature will be 20-22°C, with the area north of Cape Kaliakra around 18°C. Sea conditions will be moderately rough with waves up to two meters high.

In the mountains, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop, bringing intense rain, thunder, thunderstorms, and hail in many areas. A moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest, and from the southwest at higher elevations. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 23°C, and about 15° at 2000 meters.

Wednesday will continue to see widespread precipitation, thunderstorms, and hail, with some intense weather events. The wind will remain westerly and mostly weak. On Thursday, there will be showers and thunderstorms, but they will be less widespread and intense. The wind will shift to the northwest, and daytime temperatures will slightly drop, with maximums between 25°C and 30°C.

The weather will turn mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday. Although cumulus clouds will develop in the afternoons, the likelihood of precipitation is low. Daytime temperatures will again exceed 30°C in many areas.

Tags: thunderstorm, hail, weather, Bulgaria

