All Aboard: Private Operator to Shake Up Bulgarian Railways with Sea-bound Service

A new player is set to enter Bulgaria's railway transportation sector, providing an alternative for travelers heading to the Black Sea. Previously monopolized by the state-owned "Bulgarian State Railways" (BDZ), the private company PIMK aims to offer passengers a modern and efficient option for reaching the seaside. Confirming their plans to Money.bg, PIMK intends to operate a route from Sofia to Burgas, with stops in Plovdiv and Stara Zagora.

PIMK plans to differentiate itself by employing modern trains capable of achieving higher speeds than those of BDZ trains, with an average speed of 160 km/h. Penko Nestorov, manager at "PIMK Rail Express," emphasizes the importance of bringing Bulgaria's railway transport up to 21st-century standards, providing citizens with quality public services. Nestorov highlights that the company's focus is on long-term investments rather than short-term profits, given the conservative nature of the railway sector.

With an operational target set for December 14, 2025, PIMK's entry into Bulgaria's railway market signals a shift towards increased competition. This move comes after the state railway carrier's executive director, Kalina Kiskinova, announced plans for the launch of the first private passenger train between Sofia and Burgas earlier this year. Kiskinova expressed the carrier's commitment to meeting stringent quality standards and revealed efforts to secure a license for private operations by October 12, 2024.

In a significant development, PIMK obtained a license for rail passenger transport from the Railway Administration in October 2023. Operating through PIMK Rail Express EOOD, established in April the previous year, the company marks a departure from the longstanding monopoly held by "BDZ - Passenger Transport." This move signals a shift towards a more competitive landscape in Bulgaria's passenger transportation sector, providing travelers with a promising alternative for their journeys.