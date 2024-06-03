Missing Crypto-Queen's Dark Ties with Bulgarian Crime Boss Revealed

Crime | June 3, 2024, Monday // 15:10
Bulgaria: Missing Crypto-Queen's Dark Ties with Bulgarian Crime Boss Revealed

FBI-wanted Ruja Ignatova, who defrauded investors of 4.5 billion USD, had close ties to Christophoros Amanatidis-Taki, reveals the BBC in its investigation titled "Missing Cryptoqueen’s murky links to Bulgarian underworld."

The Oxford-educated crypto queen, born in Bulgaria and raised in Germany, had a successful career in finance before launching the cryptocurrency OneCoin in 2014. Ignatova convinced millions to invest, promising returns greater than Bitcoin.

In October 2017, as German and US investigators closed in, she took a Ryanair flight from Sofia to Athens and disappeared, recalls the BBC. Ignatova and Taki were seen together frequently, with Taki reportedly overseeing her security, according to Richard Reinhardt formally of the US IRS.

BBC sources confirmed that a significant Bulgarian drug trafficker was closely linked with OneCoin and served as Ignatova's personal guard. Another US government representative suggested this security chief was involved in her disappearance.

Ignatova was described by Reinhardt as a sophisticated criminal, likened to a white-collar criminal combined with a mobster. Leaked Europol documents reviewed by the BBC revealed connections between Ignatova and Taki before her disappearance, with suspicions that Taki laundered drug money through OneCoin.

Despite investigations for various crimes, Taki and his associates were never prosecuted successfully. Former Deputy Minister Ivan Hristanov suggested Taki was the only person capable of protecting Ignatova from investigations.

Believed to be living in Dubai, Taki was reportedly closely connected to Ignatova, potentially receiving up to 100,000 EUR monthly for protection. Europol documents also detailed a land deal involving one of Ignatova's companies and Taki's wife.

These documents were provided to the BBC by Frank Schneider, a former adviser to Ignatova who disappeared months after speaking to the BBC. Schneider, concerned for his safety, refrained from naming those behind the criminal scheme.

Krasimir Kamenov-Karo, killed in Cape Town in May 2023, had reportedly spoken to the CIA about Taki. Sources confirmed a meeting in late 2022. Former IRS investigator Richard Reinhardt believes Ignatova is likely dead, although he found no direct evidence linking her death to Taki, fitting the modus operandi of drug cartels.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ignatova, Taki, crypto, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

'The Times' on the Welfare Fraud Scheme in Sliven: Bulgarians Exploited the Computer that Said 'Yes'

In a comprehensive piece titled "Bulgarians exploited the computer that said "yes," the Times newspaper

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 13:25

Bulgarian Involvement Suspected in Paris Coffin Provocation

In Paris, individuals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Germany were apprehended following a disturbance on Saturday involving coffins

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 11:39

Historic Victory: Bugaria's Grigor Dimitrov Advances to Roland Garros Quarterfinals

Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the quarterfinals of Roland Garros for the first time in his career

Sports | June 3, 2024, Monday // 08:40

Foreign Artists Honor Bulgarian Hero Hristo Botev with Sand Sculpture

On the Burgas beach, a sand sculpture depicting the face of Hristo Botev has emerged, created by foreigners Paul and Remy Hoggard

Society » Culture | June 2, 2024, Sunday // 12:12

Bulgarian Donors Fund Major Purchase of Dimitar Talev's Ancestral House in North Macedonia

A private Bulgarian foundation has purchased two-thirds of the house of renowned writer Dimitar Talev in Prilep, North Macedonia, using nearly 84,000 euros raised by donors

Society | June 2, 2024, Sunday // 11:29

Is There Any Plan to Send Bulgarian Soldiers to Ukraine?

The deployment of Bulgarian military personnel to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 14:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Horror in Vratsa: Woman Endures Six-Hour Torture by Ex-Husband

A divorced woman faced a horrifying ordeal when her second husband brutally attacked her in her apartment in Vratsa, Bulgaria

Crime | June 3, 2024, Monday // 09:33

Sofia: Woman Abducted for Human Trafficking

In the early hours of May 18, 2024, a disturbing incident unfolded in Sofia's "Studentski Grad" area, where a woman fell victim to a horrifying abduction with the intent of human trafficking and sexual exploitation

Crime | May 31, 2024, Friday // 16:33

Police Operation in Sofia related to Election Fraud: 27 Detained, 7 Cases Opened

Bulgarian authorities have initiated 7 pre-trial proceedings for violations of citizens' political rights ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections on June 9

Crime | May 31, 2024, Friday // 12:02

Bulgarians Sentenced Up to 8 Years for Massive UK Welfare Fraud

The court in London's Wood Green district has handed down prison sentences ranging from 3 to 8 years for four Bulgarians involved in one of the largest welfare benefit frauds and money laundering schemes in the United Kingdom

Crime | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 17:27

British Media Unveil Huge Welfare Scam: £54 Million Fraud Linked to Bulgaria

The Bulgarian town that boomed from UK’s biggest benefits fraud

Crime | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 15:26

Bulgaria: Armed Men Foiled in Town Hall ATM Heist

In the Bulgarian town of Shivachevo, an unusual attempted armed robbery occurred when four masked individuals wielding weapons tried to forcibly enter the town hall premises

Crime | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria