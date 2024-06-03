In an interview with "24 Chasa," Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov countered President Radev's claims about Bulgaria sending soldiers to Ukraine. Zapryanov emphasized that NATO, under Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, has clarified it will not engage in hostilities or send troops to Ukraine.

He criticized the portrayal of Russia, which sends its citizens to fight in Ukraine for territorial gains and oligarch enrichment, as a peace advocate, while NATO's efforts to aid Ukraine and end the war are depicted as warmongering. Zapryanov argued that supporting Ukraine, a victim of aggression, is vital. He accused Putin of manipulating public perception by falsely suggesting NATO's intention to attack Russia, thus creating unnecessary fear among citizens.