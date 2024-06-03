Bulgarian Defense Minister: NATO Aid to Ukraine Is Not Warmongering

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 14:32
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Defense Minister: NATO Aid to Ukraine Is Not Warmongering

In an interview with "24 Chasa," Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov countered President Radev's claims about Bulgaria sending soldiers to Ukraine. Zapryanov emphasized that NATO, under Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, has clarified it will not engage in hostilities or send troops to Ukraine.

He criticized the portrayal of Russia, which sends its citizens to fight in Ukraine for territorial gains and oligarch enrichment, as a peace advocate, while NATO's efforts to aid Ukraine and end the war are depicted as warmongering. Zapryanov argued that supporting Ukraine, a victim of aggression, is vital. He accused Putin of manipulating public perception by falsely suggesting NATO's intention to attack Russia, thus creating unnecessary fear among citizens.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, Ukraine, Zapryanov

Related Articles:

Italy Sends Advanced Air Defense System to Ukraine

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:53

Bulgarian Involvement Suspected in Paris Coffin Provocation

In Paris, individuals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Germany were apprehended following a disturbance on Saturday involving coffins

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 11:39

Germany's Stance on Ukraine: Potential Use of Patriot Missiles in Russian Skies

The German armed forces, represented by Major General Christian Freuding, have not dismissed the possibility of Ukraine utilizing Patriot missile systems,

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2024, Monday // 10:31

Ukraine's President Visits the Philippines and Calls Out China for Disrupting the Peace Talks

Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, made a historic visit to the Philippines

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2024, Monday // 09:15

Biden Approves Limited Cross-Border Strikes as Ukrainian Power Plants Suffer New Attacks

A hydroelectric plant on the Dnieper River near Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, is in a "critical condition" following a missile attack by Russian forces

World » Ukraine | June 2, 2024, Sunday // 11:37

NATO Chief Praises Bulgaria’s Role Amid Ongoing Ukraine Support Efforts

NATO Secretary General emphasized Bulgaria’s role as a reliable and highly valued ally within the alliance

Politics » Defense | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 15:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Border Police Chief: Bulgaria is Ready for Schengen!

Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, director of the Main Directorate "Border Police", asserted Bulgaria's readiness to fully integrate into the Schengen area

Politics | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 09:19

President Radev: Bulgaria Leads Western Balkans’ EU Integration

Bulgaria is the primary force behind the European integration of the Western Balkan countries

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 14:18

'The Times' on the Welfare Fraud Scheme in Sliven: Bulgarians Exploited the Computer that Said 'Yes'

In a comprehensive piece titled "Bulgarians exploited the computer that said "yes," the Times newspaper

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 13:25

'Politico' Unveils: Peevski's Shadow Over Bulgaria's Political Discourse

In a detailed analysis of Bulgaria's European elections, Politico sheds light on the prominent role of Delyan Peevski, a sanctioned tycoon and party leader, within the political landscape

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 12:04

Bulgarian Involvement Suspected in Paris Coffin Provocation

In Paris, individuals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Germany were apprehended following a disturbance on Saturday involving coffins

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 11:39

Von der Leyen's Bulgaria Trip: Strengthening Ties with Borissov for 'European Stability'

In Plovdiv, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized that GERB and the European People's Party will not permit extremists to destroy the values of Europe

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria