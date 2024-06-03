Bulgarian Defense Minister: NATO Aid to Ukraine Is Not Warmongering

Italy Sends Advanced Air Defense System to Ukraine
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine
In an interview with "24 Chasa," Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov countered President Radev's claims about Bulgaria sending soldiers to Ukraine. Zapryanov emphasized that NATO, under Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, has clarified it will not engage in hostilities or send troops to Ukraine.
He criticized the portrayal of Russia, which sends its citizens to fight in Ukraine for territorial gains and oligarch enrichment, as a peace advocate, while NATO's efforts to aid Ukraine and end the war are depicted as warmongering. Zapryanov argued that supporting Ukraine, a victim of aggression, is vital. He accused Putin of manipulating public perception by falsely suggesting NATO's intention to attack Russia, thus creating unnecessary fear among citizens.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, director of the Main Directorate "Border Police", asserted Bulgaria's readiness to fully integrate into the Schengen area
Bulgaria is the primary force behind the European integration of the Western Balkan countries
In a comprehensive piece titled "Bulgarians exploited the computer that said "yes," the Times newspaper
In a detailed analysis of Bulgaria's European elections, Politico sheds light on the prominent role of Delyan Peevski, a sanctioned tycoon and party leader, within the political landscape
In Paris, individuals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Germany were apprehended following a disturbance on Saturday involving coffins
In Plovdiv, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized that GERB and the European People's Party will not permit extremists to destroy the values of Europe
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU