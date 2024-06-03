President Radev: Bulgaria Leads Western Balkans’ EU Integration

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 14:18
President Radev: Bulgaria Leads Western Balkans' EU Integration

Bulgaria is the primary force behind the European integration of the Western Balkan countries, recognizing the importance of this integration for the region's security, stability, and sustainable economic development. President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for the integration process to be based on individual merits to ensure its sustainability and irreversibility. He made these remarks in the Coat of Arms Hall at "Dondukov" 2 during a ceremony where he awarded Ivan Nikolov, chairman of the "Bosilegrad" Cultural and Information Center, with the "Stara Planina" order, first degree.

Nikolov received the distinction for his significant contributions to Bulgaria and his steadfast defense of the rights, national identity, and dignity of Bulgarians in Serbia.

