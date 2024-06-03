President Radev: Bulgaria Leads Western Balkans’ EU Integration

Border Police Chief: Bulgaria is Ready for Schengen!
Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, director of the Main Directorate "Border Police", asserted Bulgaria's readiness to fully integrate into the Schengen area
Bulgaria is the primary force behind the European integration of the Western Balkan countries, recognizing the importance of this integration for the region's security, stability, and sustainable economic development. President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for the integration process to be based on individual merits to ensure its sustainability and irreversibility. He made these remarks in the Coat of Arms Hall at "Dondukov" 2 during a ceremony where he awarded Ivan Nikolov, chairman of the "Bosilegrad" Cultural and Information Center, with the "Stara Planina" order, first degree.
Nikolov received the distinction for his significant contributions to Bulgaria and his steadfast defense of the rights, national identity, and dignity of Bulgarians in Serbia.
In an interview with "24 Chasa," Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov countered President Radev's claims about Bulgaria sending soldiers to Ukraine
In a comprehensive piece titled "Bulgarians exploited the computer that said "yes," the Times newspaper
In a detailed analysis of Bulgaria's European elections, Politico sheds light on the prominent role of Delyan Peevski, a sanctioned tycoon and party leader, within the political landscape
In Paris, individuals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Germany were apprehended following a disturbance on Saturday involving coffins
In Plovdiv, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized that GERB and the European People's Party will not permit extremists to destroy the values of Europe
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU