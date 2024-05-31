Wizz Air Expands Varna Operations with Four New Destinations
Wizz Air is expanding its operations from Varna Airport by introducing four new destinations and increasing the frequency of flights to existing ones. The low-cost airline plans to base a second aircraft at the airport to facilitate these additions.
The new destinations include Frankfurt-Hahn in Germany, with flights scheduled twice a week, and Prague in the Czech Republic, also with two weekly flights. Additionally, Wizz Air will offer three weekly flights to Tel Aviv in Israel and Vienna in Austria.
Moreover, the airline will double the frequency of flights to several of its current destinations, such as Berlin, Memmingen, and Dortmund in Germany, as well as Charleroi in Belgium. These expanded services are set to commence in August and are already available for booking, according to reports from the airport.
Earlier this month, "Wizz Air" announced the launch of a new route from Varna to London Gatwick Airport, expanding its flight options for travelers. Tickets to this London destination are now available for purchase on wizzair.com or through the airline's mobile app, with prices starting from BGN 58.99. Starting from June 18, passengers can enjoy increased connectivity between the coastal beauty of Varna and the vibrant city of London, with direct flights operating three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. This new route complements Wizz Air's existing flights from Varna to London Luton, resulting in a total of eight weekly flights between the seaside city and the British capital.
