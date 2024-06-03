'The Times' on the Welfare Fraud Scheme in Sliven: Bulgarians Exploited the Computer that Said 'Yes'

June 3, 2024, Monday
Bulgaria: 'The Times' on the Welfare Fraud Scheme in Sliven: Bulgarians Exploited the Computer that Said 'Yes'

In a comprehensive piece titled "Bulgarians exploited the computer that said "yes," the Times newspaper highlights the efforts of Inspector Vasil Panayotov in uncovering a ring of Bulgarian fraudsters who capitalized on the "leniency and inadequacy" of the UK's Department for Work and Pensions.

The article commends Inspector Panayotov, suggesting that if his findings prove accurate, he merits recognition, possibly even a knighthood. Libby Purves, the author, underscores Panayotov's vigilance in noting a sudden influx of substantial funds in his city, which prompted him to alert British authorities about the suspicious activity.

According to the piece, the UK's Department for Work and Pensions had initiated an investigation into the matter as early as 2021 following the arrest of several Bulgarian nationals involved in the scheme.

However, it is noted that in December of the same year, Kate Osamor, a Labor MP, along with the Center for Labor Rights, voiced concerns over numerous complaints from Bulgarians in her constituency who claimed they were unjustly losing benefits due to unwarranted scrutiny based on their nationality.

The article expresses dismay at the plight of genuinely impoverished Bulgarians who found themselves abruptly cut off from benefits without adequate explanation or recourse, having fallen victim to their fellow nationals' criminal activities. Prosecutors, the piece highlights, are pursuing further inquiries, suspecting that the stolen 54 million pounds may only represent a fraction of the total sum misappropriated.

Meanwhile, criticism is leveled at the Department for Work and Pensions for its "woefully inadequate" vetting procedures, which failed to detect glaring anomalies such as repeated use of identical names, addresses, and phone numbers.

Context: The Daily Telegraph's latest headline shines a spotlight on Sliven, a Bulgarian town implicated in the UK's largest welfare fraud case. Five Bulgarian citizens stand accused of siphoning off nearly 54 million pounds from Britain's treasury through over 6,000 fraudulent welfare claims, as reported by the Bulgarian National Radio. Inspector Vasil Panayotov from Sliven played a crucial role in uncovering the scheme, noticing an unusual influx of wealth among locals and alerting British authorities. Crime correspondent Will Bolton elaborated on the gang's elaborate methods, involving fake documents like birth certificates and employment contracts. The trial began recently, revealing how the criminal enterprise operated for almost five years, with police seizing substantial amounts of cash and forged financial documents. The accused, including masterminds Gyunesh Ali and Galina Nikolova, await sentencing at the Crown Court in Wood Green, London, scheduled for tomorrow.

