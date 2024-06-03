Italy Sends Advanced Air Defense System to Ukraine
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine
In Paris, individuals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Germany were apprehended following a disturbance on Saturday involving coffins adorned with the French flag and the message "French soldiers in Ukraine." The Bulgarian citizen was behind the wheel of the van transporting the coffins, while the other two claimed they were paid 40 euros each to accompany him. Police investigations revealed that the Bulgarian had arrived from Bulgaria the previous night, and the coffins were found to be filled with bags of plaster.
The incident occurred near the Eiffel Tower and authorities are probing it for potential foreign state interference. The timing of the episode aligns with heightened tensions, particularly after French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possibility of deploying French troops to Ukraine. There are suspicions of Russian involvement in such activities, including anti-Semitic graffiti found on the Holocaust Museum and the painting of Stars of David on buildings in Paris. Perpetrators of these acts have reportedly left the country immediately afterward.
Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, director of the Main Directorate "Border Police", asserted Bulgaria's readiness to fully integrate into the Schengen area
In an interview with "24 Chasa," Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov countered President Radev's claims about Bulgaria sending soldiers to Ukraine
Bulgaria is the primary force behind the European integration of the Western Balkan countries
In a comprehensive piece titled "Bulgarians exploited the computer that said "yes," the Times newspaper
In a detailed analysis of Bulgaria's European elections, Politico sheds light on the prominent role of Delyan Peevski, a sanctioned tycoon and party leader, within the political landscape
In Plovdiv, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized that GERB and the European People's Party will not permit extremists to destroy the values of Europe
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU