In Paris, individuals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Germany were apprehended following a disturbance on Saturday involving coffins adorned with the French flag and the message "French soldiers in Ukraine." The Bulgarian citizen was behind the wheel of the van transporting the coffins, while the other two claimed they were paid 40 euros each to accompany him. Police investigations revealed that the Bulgarian had arrived from Bulgaria the previous night, and the coffins were found to be filled with bags of plaster.

The incident occurred near the Eiffel Tower and authorities are probing it for potential foreign state interference. The timing of the episode aligns with heightened tensions, particularly after French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possibility of deploying French troops to Ukraine. There are suspicions of Russian involvement in such activities, including anti-Semitic graffiti found on the Holocaust Museum and the painting of Stars of David on buildings in Paris. Perpetrators of these acts have reportedly left the country immediately afterward.