Bulgaria's Tomova Exits Roland Garros Doubles Event Amid Rain Delay

Viktoria Tomova, Bulgaria's top women's tennis player, concluded her doubles campaign at the Roland Garros tournament.

Teaming up with Magdalena Frech of Poland, Tomova faced Americans Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the first round and lost it with 2:6, 1:4. However, adverse weather conditions halted the match after 54 minutes, prompting a rescheduling for the following day.

Despite the opportunity to resume play, Tomova and Frech ultimately chose to withdraw from the match, resulting in their elimination from the tournament.

Kenin and Mattek-Sands, the American duo, were seeded 14th in the women's doubles main draw.

Earlier in the competition, Tomova faced a defeat in the singles event's second round. She battled against China's Wang Xinyu in a grueling match that lasted 2 hours and 19 minutes, ending with a score of 5:7, 7:5, 1:6.