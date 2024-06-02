Election Triumph: Vucic's Party Secures Majority in Serbian Elections

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | June 3, 2024, Monday // 10:37
Election Triumph: Vucic's Party Secures Majority in Serbian Elections

In Serbia, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) has announced its victory in the recent city council elections across the nation, including in the capital city of Belgrade. Additionally, they claimed success in local elections held in other major cities and municipalities.

According to the CESID agency's estimations, the SNS secured approximately 52.8% of the vote. Following them were Savo Manojlovic "Kreni-promeni" civic ecological coalition with 17.5% and "We choose Belgrade" with 12.3%. Despite the partial boycott by the opposition, the SNS's resounding victory enables them to potentially form a majority government once again, without the need for coalition partners.

The voting took place in a total of 67 cities and 23 urban municipalities. CESID reports that the SNS emerged victorious in nearly all cities where ballots were cast, including Nis. However, despite their win, a civil coalition, which secured the second-highest number of votes, declared victory themselves and proclaimed Nis as a "free city".

