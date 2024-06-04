Germany's Stance on Ukraine: Potential Use of Patriot Missiles in Russian Skies

The German armed forces, represented by Major General Christian Freuding, have not dismissed the possibility of Ukraine utilizing Patriot missile systems, provided by Germany, within Russian airspace. This statement follows Chancellor Olaf Scholz's confirmation that Kyiv can employ weapons supplied by Berlin in its defense efforts.

Speaking to German public broadcaster ARD, Major General Freuding acknowledged the potential use of Patriot systems both in the Kharkiv region and over Russian territory. He highlighted their effectiveness against Russian aircraft, particularly in countering potential aerial attacks.

Additionally, reports from Tagesschau indicate that Ukraine could deploy Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers and Mars II multiple rocket launchers.

Chancellor Scholz emphasized the necessity of revising defense policies to demonstrate NATO's readiness to protect its territories against any potential threats, particularly from Russia. This decision includes deploying additional formations in Baltic countries and establishing a permanent brigade presence in the region.

Scholz reiterated that NATO's recent actions aimed at strengthening its eastern borders are intended to deter Russia and underscore the alliance's commitment to collective defense. He stressed the importance of maintaining a position of strength in diplomatic negotiations and ensuring Baltic nations' confidence in NATO's support in the event of a Russian aggression.

Addressing recent warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the use of supplied weapons by Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg dismissed them, asserting that self-defense measures do not constitute escalation. Despite tensions, efforts for a diplomatic resolution remain imperative.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities reported casualties resulting from a Russian attack in the Kharkiv region, with one person killed and two wounded. The assault targeted a holiday complex in the central part of the region, prompting air alerts in various areas of eastern Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks. Alerts were also issued in Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions in anticipation of potential attacks.