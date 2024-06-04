Germany's Stance on Ukraine: Potential Use of Patriot Missiles in Russian Skies

World » UKRAINE | June 3, 2024, Monday // 10:31
Bulgaria: Germany's Stance on Ukraine: Potential Use of Patriot Missiles in Russian Skies

The German armed forces, represented by Major General Christian Freuding, have not dismissed the possibility of Ukraine utilizing Patriot missile systems, provided by Germany, within Russian airspace. This statement follows Chancellor Olaf Scholz's confirmation that Kyiv can employ weapons supplied by Berlin in its defense efforts.

Speaking to German public broadcaster ARD, Major General Freuding acknowledged the potential use of Patriot systems both in the Kharkiv region and over Russian territory. He highlighted their effectiveness against Russian aircraft, particularly in countering potential aerial attacks.

Additionally, reports from Tagesschau indicate that Ukraine could deploy Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers and Mars II multiple rocket launchers.

Chancellor Scholz emphasized the necessity of revising defense policies to demonstrate NATO's readiness to protect its territories against any potential threats, particularly from Russia. This decision includes deploying additional formations in Baltic countries and establishing a permanent brigade presence in the region.

Scholz reiterated that NATO's recent actions aimed at strengthening its eastern borders are intended to deter Russia and underscore the alliance's commitment to collective defense. He stressed the importance of maintaining a position of strength in diplomatic negotiations and ensuring Baltic nations' confidence in NATO's support in the event of a Russian aggression.

Addressing recent warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the use of supplied weapons by Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg dismissed them, asserting that self-defense measures do not constitute escalation. Despite tensions, efforts for a diplomatic resolution remain imperative.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities reported casualties resulting from a Russian attack in the Kharkiv region, with one person killed and two wounded. The assault targeted a holiday complex in the central part of the region, prompting air alerts in various areas of eastern Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks. Alerts were also issued in Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions in anticipation of potential attacks.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, German, NATO, Russian

Related Articles:

Italy Sends Advanced Air Defense System to Ukraine

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:53

HIMARS Strike: Ukrainian Attack Hits Russian Soil

Ukrainian media have reported that Ukraine used American weapons to target Belgorod, marking the first time strikes were conducted on Russian territory

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 06:35

Bulgarian Defense Minister: NATO Aid to Ukraine Is Not Warmongering

In an interview with "24 Chasa," Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov countered President Radev's claims about Bulgaria sending soldiers to Ukraine

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 14:32

Bulgarian Involvement Suspected in Paris Coffin Provocation

In Paris, individuals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Germany were apprehended following a disturbance on Saturday involving coffins

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 11:39

Ukraine's President Visits the Philippines and Calls Out China for Disrupting the Peace Talks

Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, made a historic visit to the Philippines

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2024, Monday // 09:15

Biden Approves Limited Cross-Border Strikes as Ukrainian Power Plants Suffer New Attacks

A hydroelectric plant on the Dnieper River near Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, is in a "critical condition" following a missile attack by Russian forces

World » Ukraine | June 2, 2024, Sunday // 11:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Italy Sends Advanced Air Defense System to Ukraine

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:53

HIMARS Strike: Ukrainian Attack Hits Russian Soil

Ukrainian media have reported that Ukraine used American weapons to target Belgorod, marking the first time strikes were conducted on Russian territory

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 06:35

Ukraine's President Visits the Philippines and Calls Out China for Disrupting the Peace Talks

Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, made a historic visit to the Philippines

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2024, Monday // 09:15

Biden Approves Limited Cross-Border Strikes as Ukrainian Power Plants Suffer New Attacks

A hydroelectric plant on the Dnieper River near Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, is in a "critical condition" following a missile attack by Russian forces

World » Ukraine | June 2, 2024, Sunday // 11:37

Ukraine Halts Russian Advance in Kharkiv, Secures Return of 75 Prisoners

The advance of Russian forces in the northern Kharkiv region was successfully halted by Ukrainian forces,

World » Ukraine | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 14:30

Berlin Greenlights Ukrainian Use of German Arms in Russia

Germany has given its approval for Ukraine to employ German weapons against military targets within Russian territory

World » Ukraine | May 31, 2024, Friday // 16:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria