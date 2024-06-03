Horror in Vratsa: Woman Endures Six-Hour Torture by Ex-Husband

Crime | June 3, 2024, Monday // 09:33
Bulgaria: Horror in Vratsa: Woman Endures Six-Hour Torture by Ex-Husband @Pixabay

A divorced woman faced a horrifying ordeal when her second husband brutally attacked her in her apartment in Vratsa, Bulgaria. Despite having a restraining order against him, the man waited for her and subjected her to six hours of torture.

The victim, now hospitalized after undergoing life-saving surgery, remains in critical condition, according to her mother who spoke with bTV. Recounting her daughter's injuries, she described the extent of the trauma, revealing that her daughter is immobilized and in excruciating pain, relying on medical equipment such as catheters and drains.

Detailing the harrowing events, the mother explained that the assailant first attempted to confront his ex-wife at her workplace, prompting her to alert the authorities. However, he persisted, intercepting her later at her residence where the prolonged assault took place.

During the relentless six-hour ordeal, the aggressor subjected his victim to torture, culminating in a chilling moment when he brandished a gun and a knife. He menacingly warned her, "I will spare your life as promised, but any betrayal will result in dire consequences for your entire family."

In a stroke of luck, the terrified woman managed to reach out to her daughter, who swiftly intervened, ultimately saving her mother's life. The incident underscores the gravity of domestic violence and the urgent need for robust measures to protect victims and hold perpetrators accountable.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: woman, Vratsa, Torture, violence

Related Articles:

Sofia: Woman Abducted for Human Trafficking

In the early hours of May 18, 2024, a disturbing incident unfolded in Sofia's "Studentski Grad" area, where a woman fell victim to a horrifying abduction with the intent of human trafficking and sexual exploitation

Crime | May 31, 2024, Friday // 16:33

Video of Security Guard Forcing Students to Chant 'Long Live Macedonia' in Bulgarian School (UPDATED)

A security guard at the "Nikola Voivodov" school in Vratsa has been detained for making anti-Bulgarian appeals and comments within the school premises

Society » Education | May 27, 2024, Monday // 10:40

Fatal Crash Involving Kiril Petkov's Security Car Leaves One Dead, Woman Critical

In the Varna "St. Anna" hospital, medical staff are fighting for the life of a woman seriously injured in an accident near Aksakovo

Society » Incidents | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:07

Bulgaria: Man Stabs Girlfriend with Scissors, Another Arrested for Threats

In a disturbing incident in Elena, Bulgaria, a 23-year-old man has been detained after inflicting multiple stab wounds on his 41-year-old girlfriend's head with a pair of scissors

Crime | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 12:31

Bulgaria's Domestic Violence Statistics: 80% Male Perpetrators, 20% Female

In Bulgaria, a stark reality persists regarding domestic violence, as highlighted by Assoc. Dr. Aleksey Pamporov from the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

Crime | April 19, 2024, Friday // 16:02

Bullet Removed from Brain of 2-Year-Old Shot in Vratsa

Doctors at "Pirogov" Hospital successfully extracted a bullet from the brain of a 2-year-old child who was airlifted from Vratsa following a tragic shooting incident

Society » Incidents | April 15, 2024, Monday // 10:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Missing Crypto-Queen's Dark Ties with Bulgarian Crime Boss Revealed

FBI-wanted Ruja Ignatova, who defrauded investors of 4.5 billion USD, had close ties to Christophoros Amanatidis-Taki

Crime | June 3, 2024, Monday // 15:10

Sofia: Woman Abducted for Human Trafficking

In the early hours of May 18, 2024, a disturbing incident unfolded in Sofia's "Studentski Grad" area, where a woman fell victim to a horrifying abduction with the intent of human trafficking and sexual exploitation

Crime | May 31, 2024, Friday // 16:33

Police Operation in Sofia related to Election Fraud: 27 Detained, 7 Cases Opened

Bulgarian authorities have initiated 7 pre-trial proceedings for violations of citizens' political rights ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections on June 9

Crime | May 31, 2024, Friday // 12:02

Bulgarians Sentenced Up to 8 Years for Massive UK Welfare Fraud

The court in London's Wood Green district has handed down prison sentences ranging from 3 to 8 years for four Bulgarians involved in one of the largest welfare benefit frauds and money laundering schemes in the United Kingdom

Crime | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 17:27

British Media Unveil Huge Welfare Scam: £54 Million Fraud Linked to Bulgaria

The Bulgarian town that boomed from UK’s biggest benefits fraud

Crime | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 15:26

Bulgaria: Armed Men Foiled in Town Hall ATM Heist

In the Bulgarian town of Shivachevo, an unusual attempted armed robbery occurred when four masked individuals wielding weapons tried to forcibly enter the town hall premises

Crime | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria