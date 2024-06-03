Horror in Vratsa: Woman Endures Six-Hour Torture by Ex-Husband

A divorced woman faced a horrifying ordeal when her second husband brutally attacked her in her apartment in Vratsa, Bulgaria. Despite having a restraining order against him, the man waited for her and subjected her to six hours of torture.

The victim, now hospitalized after undergoing life-saving surgery, remains in critical condition, according to her mother who spoke with bTV. Recounting her daughter's injuries, she described the extent of the trauma, revealing that her daughter is immobilized and in excruciating pain, relying on medical equipment such as catheters and drains.

Detailing the harrowing events, the mother explained that the assailant first attempted to confront his ex-wife at her workplace, prompting her to alert the authorities. However, he persisted, intercepting her later at her residence where the prolonged assault took place.

During the relentless six-hour ordeal, the aggressor subjected his victim to torture, culminating in a chilling moment when he brandished a gun and a knife. He menacingly warned her, "I will spare your life as promised, but any betrayal will result in dire consequences for your entire family."

In a stroke of luck, the terrified woman managed to reach out to her daughter, who swiftly intervened, ultimately saving her mother's life. The incident underscores the gravity of domestic violence and the urgent need for robust measures to protect victims and hold perpetrators accountable.