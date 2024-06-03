US Expects Israeli Acceptance of Gaza Peace Plan if Hamas Approves

World | June 3, 2024, Monday // 09:46
Bulgaria: US Expects Israeli Acceptance of Gaza Peace Plan if Hamas Approves

The US expects Israel to accept the Gaza peace plan if Hamas approves it, according to White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, as reported by Reuters. Kirby stated in an interview with ABC News' This Week program that if Hamas agrees to the proposal presented to them, Israel is expected to approve it as well.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that Israel will not tolerate continued Hamas rule in Gaza during any stage of the war-ending process, and the country is exploring alternatives to the Islamist group's governance. Galant emphasized Israel's stance, stating that they will not accept Hamas rule in Gaza under any circumstances.

The State Department announced that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held discussions with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Israeli Minister Benny Gantz regarding Israel's proposal for a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza. Blinken, in separate conversations on Sunday, praised Israel for the proposal and emphasized that the responsibility lies with Hamas to accept the agreement.

According to State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, Blinken reiterated that the proposed ceasefire, in addition to facilitating the reunion of hostages with their families, would serve Israel's long-term security interests. He highlighted the potential for stability along Israel's border with Lebanon, allowing Israeli citizens to return home.

President Joe Biden disclosed on Friday that Israel had presented a "comprehensive new proposal" outlining a roadmap to a ceasefire and the release of all hostages held by Hamas. The proposal, transmitted through Qatar, includes a phased approach spanning six weeks, involving a full ceasefire and the release of certain hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Direct negotiations between Israel and Hamas on the release of hostages had been paused for three weeks due to disagreements over terms. While Hamas initially rejected Israel's ceasefire offer, it reconsidered following Biden's urging.

The ceasefire plan has garnered support from various international actors, including the European Commission, the UK, Germany, France, Egypt, Qatar, and other Arab governments.

