Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, made a historic visit to the Philippines, where he met with his counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the first time in bilateral relations between the two nations, as reported by Unian. The meeting took place at the presidential palace in Manila following Zelensky's unexpected attendance at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue summit on security matters in Singapore.

Expressing gratitude, Zelensky thanked the Philippines for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, particularly its clear stance against Russian aggression, as emphasized during their discussions. Among the topics addressed was the upcoming Global Peace Summit, with Zelensky highlighting the significance of Southeast Asian representation at the event.

Zelensky raised concerns about China's alleged efforts to disrupt an impending peace conference scheduled to take place in Switzerland, reported DPA. While speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore, Zelensky accused China of working against the participation of certain parties in the peace talks, contrasting its actions with those of the United States.

The peace conference, slated for mid-June in Burgenstock near Lucerne, has not extended an invitation to Russia, prompting objections from China, noted DPA. The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed reservations, stating that the absence of Russia from the talks would hinder their effectiveness and does not align with the expectations of China and the broader international community.

Zelensky revealed that over 100 countries and organizations have confirmed their attendance at the conference, where topics such as prisoner exchanges, food security, and nuclear safety will be discussed. The ultimate aim is to formulate proposals aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Zelensky explained. Additionally, Zelensky addressed the issue of children taken to Russia, accusing Moscow of abducting around 20,000 Ukrainian children and emphasizing the importance of their return to Ukraine.