Von der Leyen's Bulgaria Trip: Strengthening Ties with Borissov for 'European Stability'

In Plovdiv, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized that GERB and the European People's Party will not permit extremists to destroy the values of Europe, as reported by BGNES. She congratulated Bulgarians on Botev's Day, honoring those who died for the country's freedom and independence, and recited some words which the national hero has spoken. "Botev is the poet who lived and died in the name of the freedom and independence of Bulgaria. Botev said that he who falls in the fight for freedom does not die," Von der Leyen remarked.

Von der Leyen expressed gratitude to Boyko Borissov, recalling her visit to Bulgaria at his invitation. She was struck by his account of Sofia's one square kilometer housing an Orthodox church, a synagogue, a mosque, and a Catholic church—a testament to Bulgaria and Europe's free spirit and tolerance. She urged the preservation of this tolerance, especially as today's values face threats from extremists and demagogues across the political spectrum.

Addressing the challenges from far-left and far-right groups like "Alternative for Germany," France's "National Front," Poland's "Confederation," and Bulgaria's "Revival," she stressed that despite their different names, these groups share a common goal: undermining European values. Von der Leyen assured that GERB and the European People's Party would not allow this to happen, emphasizing that united efforts can achieve great things for Europe.

Von der Leyen thanked Borissov for prioritizing the Balkan countries on Europe's political agenda during the Bulgarian presidency. She noted that today, not only the Balkan countries but also Ukraine and Moldova are part of this history. "The voice of Bulgaria is heard in Brussels, and in Brussels we listen to you. Long live Europe, long live Bulgaria!" she proclaimed.

On migration issues, she asserted that Europe has fulfilled its international obligations, adding, "We Europeans will decide who comes to the European Union and under what conditions, not traffickers and smugglers." For her next term, Von der Leyen prioritized reducing bureaucracy by 25% and supporting European farmers, reaffirming that "GERB and EPP will always support farmers."

She also extended her gratitude to Borissov, GERB, and the Bulgarian people for their crucial support for Ukraine. Acknowledging Ukraine's desire for peace, she stressed the importance of standing by Ukraine to secure justice and peace. Von der Leyen called for strengthening the European defense industry, highlighting Bulgaria's potential significant role in this process.