Historic Victory: Bugaria's Grigor Dimitrov Advances to Roland Garros Quarterfinals

Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the quarterfinals of Roland Garros for the first time in his career. The top Bulgarian tennis player defeated world number 8 Hubert Hurkacz 7:6(5), 6:4, 7:6(3) in two hours and 51 minutes on the "Suzanne-Lenglen" court. This victory marks Dimitrov's sixth win in as many matches against the Pole.

"It's very difficult to play against such a good friend. We've known each other for a few years now. We train together often and we've had a lot of moments between us. I expected it to be a tough match, but I knew I had to fight a lot," Dimitrov said in an interview on the court after the match, quoted by BNT. "I always wanted to reach the second week of Roland Garros, as it was the only Grand Slam tournament where I felt like something was missing. But today, 15 years later, I did it and I'm very happy about that fact," he added.

During the third set, Dimitrov fell on the court several times, and at one point, he threw himself for a volley and injured his hand. "I was so focused on the match that I didn't pay attention to it. It wasn't until afterwards that I saw that the grip of my racquet was all covered in blood. I have no problem with that," Dimitrov said, quoted by BNR. "It actually brings me back to my childhood when I was playing on different surfaces at home. I have good memories from that period. I don't even know when it happened. These are just wounds, I won't have any problems for the next match."

Grigor Dimitrov's next opponent at Roland Garros will be Italian Jannik Sinner, and they are scheduled to face each other on Tuesday.