Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Thunderstorms and Rainfall

For today, June 3, an orange code has been issued for thunderstorms and hail in Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, and Lovech. Precipitation in these areas is expected to reach up to 50 liters per square meter. A yellow code has been announced for Vidin, Sofia region, Plovdiv, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Pazardzhik, and Stara Zagora.

Intense rainfall is anticipated in much of Southwest Bulgaria, including the capital, as well as in some northern regions. Early in the day, sunny weather will dominate according to the NIMH forecast. Around and after noon, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop, starting in the western areas and later spreading to the east. There will be brief showers accompanied by thunder in many western parts of the country. Western and Central Northern Bulgaria will face significant precipitation, thunderstorms, and hail.

Over the mountains, clouds will be scattered and mostly high before noon. Around and after noon, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will form. Short-term rainfall and thunder are expected in the massifs in the western half of the country, with some intense phenomena likely. A strong south-westerly wind will blow in the high and exposed parts, with stormy conditions possible.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny weather will prevail. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will appear, but the chance of precipitation remains low. A light to moderate wind will blow from the south quarter, with maximum temperatures ranging from 26°-30°C. Sea water temperatures will be between 17°-23°C, and sea conditions will be relatively calm, with excitement at 1-2 points.

In most areas, the wind will remain light from the southern quarter, moderate in the eastern parts. Temperatures will stay high, with maximums between 30°C and 35°C, and around 30°C in Sofia.