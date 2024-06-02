Bulgaria's New Chess Champion: Nurgyul Salimova Surpasses Antoaneta Stefanova

Sports | June 2, 2024, Sunday // 13:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's New Chess Champion: Nurgyul Salimova Surpasses Antoaneta Stefanova

Nurgyul Salimova, hailing from the village of Krepcha, has claimed the top spot in women's chess in Bulgaria, surpassing former world and European champion Antoaneta Stefanovain the latest FIDE rankings, just a day before her 21st birthday.

In the June release of the FIDE rankings, Salimova reached 33rd place among women, boasting a career-best individual ELO coefficient of 2436. Meanwhile, Grandmaster Stefanova experienced a significant drop, falling 15 positions to #40 in the global ranking, with a personal rating of 2417.

Born on June 2, 2003, Nurgyul solidified her position in April by competing in the Women's World Title Candidates Tournament in Toronto. Despite finishing 7th overall in the Canadian city, the Bulgarian chess player managed to increase her rating by 3.6 points, securing one win and 9 draws against elite opponents in 14 games.

Conversely, Stefanova suffered a setback during the European Women's Championship in Rhodes at the end of April, losing a total of 31.7 points from her ELO. The 45-year-old recorded 2 wins, 3 draws, and 3 losses on the Greek island, ultimately withdrawing from the competition two rounds before its conclusion.

Another standout performer in the FIDE rankings is 18-year-old Nadya Toncheva, whose stellar showing at the Euro '24 for women propelled her up the rankings. The Sofia native, finishing 7th in the championship, gained 64 points in her individual rating, climbing from 33rd to 12th place globally among girls under 18.

Leading the standard world ranking for women is Chinese player Hou Yifan with 2632 points, followed by her compatriots Ju Wenjun(2558) and Lei Tingjie (2548). Among girls, Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva (2472) holds the top spot, also ranked 16th among women.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Salimova, Bulgaria, chess, FIDE

Related Articles:

All Aboard: Private Operator to Shake Up Bulgarian Railways with Sea-bound Service

A new player is set to enter Bulgaria's railway transportation sector, providing an alternative for travelers heading to the Black Sea

Society | June 3, 2024, Monday // 16:06

President Radev: Bulgaria Leads Western Balkans’ EU Integration

Bulgaria is the primary force behind the European integration of the Western Balkan countries

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 14:18

Say Goodbye to Paper! Electronic Food Vouchers Take Over in Bulgaria

Starting July 1, food vouchers in Bulgaria will be exclusively electronic, marking the end of the transition period where both paper and electronic vouchers were accepted

Society | June 3, 2024, Monday // 14:00

'Politico' Unveils: Peevski's Shadow Over Bulgaria's Political Discourse

In a detailed analysis of Bulgaria's European elections, Politico sheds light on the prominent role of Delyan Peevski, a sanctioned tycoon and party leader, within the political landscape

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 12:04

Von der Leyen's Bulgaria Trip: Strengthening Ties with Borissov for 'European Stability'

In Plovdiv, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized that GERB and the European People's Party will not permit extremists to destroy the values of Europe

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 09:00

Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Thunderstorms and Rainfall

For today, June 3, an orange code has been issued for thunderstorms and hail in Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, and Lovech

Society » Environment | June 3, 2024, Monday // 08:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria's Tomova Exits Roland Garros Doubles Event Amid Rain Delay

Viktoria Tomova, Bulgaria's top women's tennis player, concluded her doubles campaign at the Roland Garros tournament

Sports | June 3, 2024, Monday // 11:14

Historic Victory: Bugaria's Grigor Dimitrov Advances to Roland Garros Quarterfinals

Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the quarterfinals of Roland Garros for the first time in his career

Sports | June 3, 2024, Monday // 08:40

Bulgaria's Dimitrov Secures Roland Garros Third Round Spot

Grigor Dimitrov, ranked tenth at Roland Garros, has advanced to the third round of the Paris Grand Slam tournament with another impressive victory

Sports | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 15:07

Bulgaria Wins Three Golds at European Rhythmic Gymnastics

Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics celebrated a historic triumph at the European Championships in Budapest, securing three gold medals

Sports | May 26, 2024, Sunday // 10:19

Bulgaria's Stiliana Nikolova Wins All-Around Gold at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Stiliana Nikolova has claimed the gold medal in the all-around at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Sports | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 18:24

BetZillion: Unpacking the Premier Betting Sites for Discerning UK Bettors – A Thorough Review

Explore the best sports betting company, BetZillion, for unparalleled insights into the UK betting scene. With BetZillion, UK bettors can access expert reviews, in-depth analysis, and personalized betting advice tailored to enhance their betting strategy

Sports | May 13, 2024, Monday // 09:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria