At the state-owned Terem holding, the commencement of kamikaze drone production marks a significant stride in Bulgaria's defense capabilities. These unmanned aerial vehicles, set to be assembled at the "Tsar Samuil" facility in Kostenets, represent a pivotal shift in military strategy. Kalin Dimitrov, the director of the holding, elaborates on the nature of these drones, emphasizing their purposeful design to neutralize targets without the prospect of return, akin to their namesake from history.

These kamikaze drones, with an estimated cost of BGN 2,000 each (EUR 1021), herald a cost-effective yet potent solution in modern warfare. Their intended targets, including tanks valued at millions of euros, underscore their formidable potential on the battlefield. The transition from imported components to locally sourced materials underscores Bulgaria's commitment to self-reliance and indigenous production. Collaborations with Bulgarian partners for critical components further solidify the nation's defense ecosystem.

Drawing insights from recent conflicts, particularly in Ukraine, Terem's strategic vision encompasses the integration of specialized munitions tailored for drone warfare. This entails a meticulous process of research and development to engineer smart munitions capable of precise targeting. From lightweight drones armed with grenades to sophisticated kamikaze variants engineered to penetrate armored vehicles, the range of capabilities signifies a nuanced approach to combat scenarios.

The revitalization of Terem - Tsar Samuil in Kostenets represents a narrative of transformation. Once a fading military repair facility, it now emerges as a thriving hub for ammunition and pyrotechnics innovation. The evolution from traditional weaponry to cutting-edge drone technology exemplifies Bulgaria's adaptability in the face of evolving security challenges. Augmenting this transformation is the facility's history of innovation, evidenced by past achievements in grenade development and explosives research.

The inception of kamikaze drone production at Terem heralds a new chapter in Bulgaria's defense landscape. Through meticulous planning, strategic partnerships, and technological innovation, the nation demonstrates its readiness to embrace the future of warfare. As these drones take flight, they symbolize Bulgaria's commitment to safeguarding its interests and securing its place on the global stage.