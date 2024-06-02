Bulgarian Wonder Kid: 8-Year-Old Kerem Emerges as Global Mental Math Champion
In a country where children's welfare often takes a backseat amidst various challenges, there emerges a remarkable story of 8-year-old Kerem from Nessebar, who has become the world champion in mental arithmetic. Despite the backdrop of issues like the absence of a specialized children's hospital and shortages in education and sports facilities, Kerem's achievement shines a positive light on Bulgaria's young talent.
Kerem Hazim's extraordinary abilities came to the forefront when he solved 170 problems in less than 10 minutes during a competition in Spain, earning him a gold medal. This victory adds to his impressive track record, which includes winning championships in Dubai and Azerbaijan, showcasing his prowess on the global stage.
At just 8 years old, Kerem's talent is undeniable. He effortlessly performs complex arithmetic operations with three-digit numbers, often reciting poems simultaneously. His remarkable skills extend to online competitions as well, where he consistently achieves top scores in the World Math League.
According to his mother, Zehra Kazim, Kerem's mathematical abilities were evident from a young age. By the age of 6, he was proficient in multiplying and dividing three-digit numbers, and now, he effortlessly tackles four-digit calculations. His speed and accuracy leave even adults amazed.
During a recent competition in Barcelona, Kerem competed against participants from 14 countries. Despite the pressure, he excelled, clinching the championship title with ease. His mother proudly notes his efficiency, with Kerem often completing tasks well within the allotted time frame.
Kerem's talent extends beyond math competitions; he excels in his studies as well. His teachers praise his remarkable intellect, with his class teacher, Miroslava Mircheva, highlighting his ability to finish tasks meant for an entire lesson in just a few minutes.
However, participating in international competitions comes with financial challenges for Kerem's family. To support his aspirations, they rely on sponsorships to cover the high costs involved. Despite these hurdles, Kerem's determination and talent continue to inspire, offering a beacon of hope and pride for Bulgaria's future.
